Chip Seal Work Scheduled: Road List for Week of July 20

Whatcom County Public Works will begin chip seal work on the following roads on Monday, July 20. Work is expected to continue through Thursday, July 23. Expect travel delays between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and use alternate routes whenever possible.

Bowen Rd

Clearbrook Rd

Garrison Rd

Hill Rd

Hovel Rd

Morgan Rd

N Telegraph Rd (north of Morgan Rd)

Nooksack Rd

Pangborn Rd

Sumas Rd

Swanson Rd

Van Buren Rd (north of Lindsay Rd)

Drivers who park along the roads listed above should move vehicles out of the public right-of-way before 6:00 a.m. on scheduled chip seal days.

Loose gravel may be on the roadway during and after chip sealing. To avoid flying rocks, slow down and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and the one in front. Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use extra caution.

Roads scheduled for chip seal will be listed on the County Travel Planner. An updated list of scheduled roads will also be published weekly on the Road Closures & Restrictions webpage. After chip sealing, crews will return the following week(s) to sweep the remaining loose gravel and repaint the lane lines.

This work is weather-dependent and subject to change. If you have questions about chip sealing, please contact our Maintenance & Operations Division at 360-778-6400.