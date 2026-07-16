New Anthem Celebrates United States' 250th Anniversary

Jamie Tratnik

A powerful new musical tribute celebrates America's past, present, and future

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States commemorates its historic 250th anniversary, songwriter Jamie Tratnik who spent much of his life in Chicago, has unveiled a stirring new anthem created specifically to honor this landmark national milestone.Titled "“USA USA, God Bless the United States of America - 250th Birthday celebration & Modern Anthem, Fight Fight Fight", the song is a tribute to the nation's enduring spirit, resilience, and promise. Written to resonate across generations, the anthem captures both the significance of America's founding and the optimism that continues to define its future.TO INTERVIEW SONG WRITER JAMIE TRATNIK, email max@marksonsparks.com or call Max Markson on 0412 501 601 OR email marta@marksonsparks.com or call Marta Wiacek on 0409 291 785.Says Jamie, "This anthem was written to celebrate the extraordinary journey of the United States and the enduring ideals that continue to inspire its citizens. As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, it felt important to create a musical work that honors the nation's history while looking confidently toward the future."The anthem has been developed for a wide range of commemorative uses either for U.S brands in America and across the world, including:National and civic celebrationsPublic ceremonies and anniversary eventsMedia and broadcast programmingCommunity commemorationsPatriotic and cultural initiativesEducational and historical observancesOrganisations, event producers, broadcasters, and institutions are invited to explore licensing opportunities for the anniversary year. Flexible licensing arrangements, full usage rights, and customized versions for various formats are available.The song represents a unique cultural asset for the celebrations and a meaningful expression of American pride at a defining moment in the nation's history.A preview of the recording is included below. As a registered intellectual property asset, the work may not be copied, shared, performed, reproduced, distributed, or otherwise used without the necessary licensing rights being formally secured.For licensing information or media inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to contact Markson Sparks.God Bless the United States_RecordingTO INTERVIEW SONG WRITER JAMIE TRATNIK OR RECEIVE A LINK TO THE SONG email max@marksonsparks.com or call Max Markson on +61 412 501 601 OR email marta@marksonsparks.com or call Marta Wiacek on +61 409 291 785.

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