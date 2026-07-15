Governor Ivey Taps Glenda Allred as New Tourism Director, Announces Lee Sentell’s Retirement

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the retirement of Lee Sentell, Alabama’s longest-serving Tourism Director. Governor Bob Riley originally appointed Sentell in 2003.

“Since Lee began serving at the Department of Tourism, we have grown the state’s tourism revenue from $6 billion to nearly $25 billion. Lee should certainly be commended for his passion for our state and for its many attractions,” said Governor Ivey. “From promoting Alabama’s pristine beaches to our award-winning food to Civil Rights history, space, outdoors and everything in between, Lee has always had a special way for sharing the many great facets of our state’s tourism industry. Thanks to his service, we have broken tourism records, supported more jobs for Alabama families and created significant and meaningful revenue for our state.”

Under his leadership, the Department has pioneered yearly campaigns spotlighting such diverse themes as small towns, the arts, barbecue, natural wonders, birding and the Alabama Bicentennial celebration, winning the national industry’s coveted Mercury award six times in 12 years.

“Alabama is a special state, and I have been so proud to show people all over our country and around the world all that we have to offer,” said Sentell. “Leading the state’s tourism efforts for more than two decades and serving under Governor Ivey has been the honor of my life. I look forward to Alabama’s continued growth in the years ahead.”

The Department’s U.S. Civil Rights Trail campaign received the International Travel and Tourism Award for best regional promotion at the World Travel Market in London, becoming the first U.S. state tourism agency to be honored. Most recently, Tourism helped execute Governor Ivey’s America 250 Alabama Celebration on the front steps of the Alabama State Capitol where she unveiled a massive special 250 edition of the U.S. flag.

Governor Ivey also announced she is appointing Glenda Allred to lead Tourism for the remainder of the Ivey Administration. She comes to the post from serving as Deputy State Treasurer in Treasurer Young Boozer’s Office. Glenda began state service in 2011.

“I am excited to have Glenda joining the Ivey Administration to lead our state’s tourism efforts. Before working in the executive branch, she had nearly two decades of private sector experience that included marketing and media relations,” said Governor Ivey. “Glenda will be a fantastic addition to our team as we finish strong these next six months. Alabama has a lot left to tell, and I know we can continue doing that with Glenda’s leadership.”

Allred spent 15 years in the private sector with a bank holding company managing media relations, shareholder relations, all publications to shareholders and advertising for a 72-branch franchise in Alabama.

“I am honored by Governor Ivey’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve,” said Allred. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team at the Department of Tourism to advance our shared mission of improving the lives of the people of our state and all those who visit!”

She is a 1991 Huntingdon College graduate and currently serves on the Board of Trustees. Allred’s appointment is effective Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

An official headshot of Glenda Allred is attached.

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