Preston, Webster County, GA (July 15, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Kemarion Latimer, age 18, and Terrence Terrell Belle Jr, age 18, both of Preston, GA, with two counts of Felony Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in connection with the deaths of Zekevian James, age 19, of Richland, GA, and Jo’Quavious Jones, age 17, of Lumpkin, GA. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) requested the GBI to assist in the investigation.

In the morning of July 1, 2026, WCSO deputies were dispatched to the area of Twin Tower Road and Johnson Road in Webster County after the bodies of two men, later identified as James and Jones, were discovered on a dirt road. WCSO requested GBI assistance with the death investigation. On July 14, 2026, the GBI and the WCSO executed two search warrants in Webster County, one at a home in the 200 block of Washington Street, Preston, GA, and the other at a home in the 5700 block of GA Highway 41 in Preston, GA, in connection with the investigation. During the search warrants, the GBI arrested Latimer and Belle.

Latimer and Belle were booked into the Sumter County Jail.

Additional charges are expected.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at (229) 931-2439. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.