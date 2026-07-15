Cultural Affairs Bureau sets up the “Macao Creative Pavilion” at the “Licensing Expo Shanghai 2026” to promote Macao’s original Intellectual Property brands

MACAU, July 15 - The “Licensing Expo Shanghai 2026” will be held from 15 to 17 July. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government organised the participation of several delegations of the sector in the Expo through the installation of the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, showcasing the unique charm and commercial potential of Macao’s cultural and creative industries to licensors, buyers and media from around the world.

As one of the most significant events of the global licensing expo brand in Asia, this year’s exhibition is held at Halls 3 and 4.1 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The event brings together more than 420 high‑quality exhibitors from home and abroad, showcasing over 2,000 IPs across sectors including animation characters, film and media, culture, museums and arts, as well as trendy cultural and creative products. It is one of the largest and most influential professional exhibitions in the licensing industry in Asia.

This is the first time that IC organised the participation of Macao in the Expo, in which it set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion” with an area of around 220 square metres. Inspired by the multicultural integration of Macao, the Pavilion gathers 15 Macao’s original IP brands of different distinctive styles to expand their international licensing markets through on‑site displays and business pairing sessions. IC hopes to enhance the international visibility and competitiveness of Macao’s original IPs, helping them to expand their commercial networks, and exploring more opportunities for cross‑regional and cross‑sector collaborations.

The participating original IPs from Macao in this year’s exhibition include: piepiepuu, Puppy.p, Pundusina, PEACE DOLL, TENCHOSIU2, Bucket King, Yunana & Meow, FU LU SHOU, CHILLIN FAMILY, Mr. Bubbles, Ho Sio Chong, UNDERDOG & Beanie, Cosmic Travelers, MOMO & MUMU, NANARA & PP BEAR.

Prior to the Expo, IC hosted the “IP Licensing Industry Workshop” and the “LEC x Macao IP Online Business Matching Session”, inviting licensing experts from Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong to share their insights on topics including platform‑based IP operations, branding of art‑driven IP, international licensing negotiations, legal practices in licensing contracts, and the transformation of Intangible Cultural Heritage into IP assets. In addition, the Bureau collaborated with the organiser of the Expo, Informa Markets, to hold an online matching session, bringing together more than 30 licensing agents from Chinese Mainland, licensees and brand owners to showcase and exchange ideas with the participating Macao IP teams, laying a solid foundation for business negotiations on the first day of the Expo.

IC will continue to promote the development of Macao’s IP industry through training programmes, business matching initiatives and participation in exhibitions, supporting local cultural and creative brands in advancing towards industrialisation and expanding into broader markets.