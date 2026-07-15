Air Quality Alert: Unhealthy Fine Particles Expected Thursday, 7/16, due to Wildfire Smoke

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) forecasts that air quality will continue at UNHEALTHY levels for sensitive groups due to elevated fine particles on Thursday, July 16. Bands of heavy wildfire smoke from Northen Minnesota and Ontario will continue to impact Rhode Island Thursday and into Friday. There could be some hours where smoke readings reach UNHEALTHY (red) on the Air Quality Index. What to Expect: Poor air quality

Reduced visibility

Smell of smoke Health Advisory: Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles that can irritate eyes, nose, throat and lungs. It can also worsen symptoms in individuals with asthma, lung, or heart conditions. To reduce exposure, the following precautions are recommended for those with asthma, lung or heart conditions: Stay indoors with windows closed when fine particle levels are high.

Limit outdoor activity; choose less strenuous activities and reduce time spent outdoors

Wear a properly fitted N95 mask when outside

While driving, set the car’s air system to “recirculate”

Learn how to create a clean air room in your home using a box fan

create a clean air room in your home using a box fan Use high-efficiency (HEPA) air filters in heating and cooling system Stay Informed: The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Fire and Smoke Map has detailed information on current air quality readings, including DEM and RI Department of Health (RIDOH) air quality monitors, along with the network of regional low-cost sensors. For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.