Ukrainian War Refugee Has Helped More Than 50 Immigrants Build Their Own Businesses in America

Tetiana Rakhmanska, Ukrainian entrepreneur helping immigrants build successful businesses and achieve financial independence in the United States.

After rebuilding her life in America, Tetiana Rakhmanska has helped more than 50 immigrants start businesses and achieve financial independence

Every business we help create changes more than one life. It gives families financial independence, restores hope, and proves that starting over is possible” — Tetiana Rakhmanska

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tetiana Rakhmanska, who arrived in the United States in 2022 with her large family after fleeing the war in Ukraine, has gone from rebuilding her life from zero in a foreign country to founding a business that has transformed the lives of dozens of immigrants. Today, her cleaning-business training program has helped more than 50 Ukrainian refugees start earning a living in America, with more than 20 of them launching their own cleaning companies that generate real revenue and create jobs for other immigrants.

A story that begins with losing everything

Rakhmanska did not arrive in the U.S. as a polished entrepreneur. She arrived as a mother of a large family who had lost everything she had spent years building in Ukraine. An experienced businesswoman who had launched more than ten ventures back home, she started over from scratch in her new country - spending her first year working various jobs alongside her husband while learning the language, the market, and an unfamiliar set of rules.

In 2024, she and her husband launched their own cleaning company, Wow Now Cleaning, in Tampa. Almost immediately, she found that dozens of fellow Ukrainians - people who had fled the war and were struggling to find their footing in America - kept asking her the same question: "How did you do it? Help us too."

"I remember that feeling all too well - being in a foreign country, responsible for your family, with no idea where to begin," said Tetiana Rakhmanska. "I couldn't turn my back on people going through exactly what I went through. So I didn't just build my own business. I started showing others how to build theirs."

From one business to a system that changes lives

That impulse became a structured training program: a step-by-step system for helping an immigrant build a cleaning business in the United States from the ground up - legally, and to standards that meet or exceed American industry benchmarks. Rakhmanska is a member of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and her program prepares entrepreneurs through courses lasting six to twelve months.

The results are measured in outcomes, not promises:

More than 50 Ukrainian refugees have completed the program and launched their own cleaning businesses.

Those businesses have created jobs for other immigrants while serving hundreds of American households.

It is a model of impact that multiplies itself: one trained immigrant opens a company, hires other immigrants, and raises service standards in the local market.

Now open to immigrants from every country

The program was originally created for those who had fled the war in Ukraine — people who shared Rakhmanska's own story. Today, she is widening the doors: immigrants from a range of countries who struggle to adapt and find their place in a new land are now joining the training.

"The pain of starting your life over in a foreign country doesn't depend on which passport you hold," Rakhmanska noted. "If I have a system that gets people back on their feet, it would be wrong to limit it to one nationality. I want as many families as possible to stop surviving and start building."

Recognition

Tetiana Rakhmanska is an active member of the Tampa business community, including the Tampa Bay Chamber, and a speaker at business clubs and community events. Her story has been featured by media outlets, and she is continuing to build a public platform to inspire even more immigrants - especially women - to pursue entrepreneurship and financial independence.

About the company

Founded in Tampa, Florida, the company specializes in teaching immigrants how to launch and grow cleaning businesses in the United States. Its mission is to help people starting life over in a new country achieve financial independence and dignity through business ownership. The founder is a member of ISSA, the leading worldwide cleaning industry association.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.