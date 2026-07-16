Kai Cenat Partners with Ch@mobile to Redefine How the Next Generation Connects

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LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ch@mobile today announced its partnership with StreamerU , the creator academy founded by Kai Cenat , by equipping all 120 members of the inaugural class with a smartphone and one year of Ch@mobile wireless services during Wednesday’s opening orientation. As the Official Carrier of the Chat and of Streamer University, Ch@mobile also welcomed every student into its membership community, giving them access to exclusive monthly drops, VIP experiences and member-only opportunities that extend far beyond wireless service.StreamerU brought together 120 aspiring creators for an immersive program focused on content creation, collaboration and community. As part of Wednesday's opening orientation, Ch@mobile welcomed each participant into its membership with a smartphone and one year of wireless service, reinforcing the brand's commitment to connecting people through culture, community and shared experiences.During the orientation, students were introduced to Ch@mobile as "the black card of phone service," highlighting the brand's growing ecosystem of exclusive drops, premium giveaways and cultural experiences available only to members. The activation also builds on Ch@mobile's growing relationships across music, fashion and entertainment, including its collaboration with Young Thug and SP5DER, with members receiving access to future SP5DER drops, exclusive giveaways and VIP experiences."StreamerU represents the energy, creativity and community that define today's culture," said Bernt Ullmann, Co-Founder of Ch@mobile. "At Ch@mobile, we're building much more than a phone plan. We like to think of Ch@mobile as the black card of wireless. We're creating a membership centered on community, culture and belonging. Wireless service is the foundation, but what makes Ch@mobile different is the access. Members become part of a community with exclusive monthly drops, VIP experiences, premium giveaways and meaningful connections that bring them closer to the music, creators and cultural moments they love. We are proud to welcome the StreamerU community into that membership.""What Kai is building with StreamerU is inspiring because it's creating opportunities for the next generation and bringing people together," said Young Thug, Resident Creator with Ch@mobile. "We're building something similar with SP5DER and Ch@mobile by creating a community around culture, creativity and access. Whether it's exclusive SP5DER drops, once-in-a-lifetime experiences or what's coming next, Ch@mobile members get access you can't find anywhere else. I can't wait to see where the StreamerU community goes from here and what's ahead for all of us together."Positioned at the intersection of streaming, music and pop culture, Ch@mobile is reimagining what a wireless brand can be. Through partnerships with influential creators, artists and cultural leaders, the company delivers exclusive member benefits including monthly product drops, limited-edition merchandise, VIP experiences, premium giveaways, live events, premium content and unique opportunities that extend far beyond connectivity.The StreamerU partnership is the latest example of Ch@mobile's growing cultural ecosystem, bringing together leaders across streaming, music, fashion and entertainment. Through collaborations with partners including Young Thug x SP5DER and StreamerU, Ch@mobile continues to expand its membership through exclusive monthly drops, premium giveaways, VIP access and community-driven experiences that connect members more deeply with the culture they love. Additional details on future collaborations will be announced at a later date.About Ch@mobileCh@mobile is a wireless membership built around community, culture and belonging. Offering unlimited 5G wireless plans with no contracts, Ch@mobile combines reliable connectivity with exclusive drops, experiences, content and a dedicated community app that brings members closer to the artists, creators and cultural moments shaping today's world. Positioned at the intersection of streaming, music and pop culture, Ch@mobile welcomes anyone who wants to be part of the community and the experiences that bring it to life. Learn more at chatmobile.com.Contact:Tiffany CumminsTalent Resourcestiffany.cummins@talentresources.comHannah EdelmanTalent Resourceshannah.edelman@talentresources.com

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