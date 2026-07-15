Historic Preservation Council considers nominations for National Register July 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – JULY 15, 2026 - The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation will consider six nominations to the National Register of Historic Places during its quarterly meeting at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building located at 1101 Riverside Drive, Jefferson City.

The following nominations will be considered at the meeting:

Centennial Building, 210 W. 10th St., Kansas City, Jackson County.

Kansas City Quartermaster Depot Historic District, 607 Hardesty Ave., Kansas City, Jackson County.

Bancroft Apartments, under Working-Class and Middle-Income Apartment Buildings in Kansas City, Missouri MPDF, 4301 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Jackson County.

West 8th Street Historic District, under Railroad Related Commercial and Industrial Resources in Kansas City, Missouri MPDF, 931-1127 West 8th St. and 811-817 Santa Fe St., Kansas City, Jackson County.

Seven-Up Headquarters Building, 121 S. Meramec Ave., Clayton, St. Louis County.

200 South Hanley Building, 200 S. Hanley Rd., Clayton, St. Louis County.

The Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation is a group of historians, architects, archaeologists and citizens with an interest in historic preservation. The council is appointed by the governor and works with the Department of Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Office, which administers the National Register of Historic Places program for Missouri. The council meets quarterly to review Missouri property nominations to the National Register, the nation's honor roll of historic properties. Approved nominations are forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington, D.C., for final approval.

More information, including a remote participation link, draft nominations and meeting agenda, is included online at Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation | Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit Missouri State Parks. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

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