QUISITIVE NAMED TO ERP GLOBAL INSIGHTS TOP 100 VARs FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Global technology consulting firm recognized for Mid-Market ERP and Intelligent Business Application Excellence Across Finance, Sales, Supply Chain, ad beyond.

This recognition reflects what our team delivers every day: not the promise of intelligent business systems, but the practice of it. That's what Quisitive is built to do.” — Jen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Applications, Quisitive

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quisitive, a global technology consulting firm, today announced it has been named to the ERP Global Insights 2026 Top 100 VARs list for the fifth consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a leading value-added reseller in the ERP and intelligent business applications channel. Published annually by PMG360, the ranking is based primarily on revenue and is widely regarded as a definitive benchmark of excellence among ERP resellers.Quisitive's sustained recognition reflects more than a decade of deep investment in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem and the full suite of ERP and intelligent business applications - serving mid-market and enterprise organizations that need a partner who can do more than implement software. The 2026 report spotlights execution as the defining trait of top-performing VARs: winning through vertical specialization, cloud-first delivery, and scalable recurring service models that produce measurable outcomes."Being named to the ERP Global Insights Top 100 VARs for the fifth consecutive year is a reflection of what our team delivers for clients every day - not the promise of intelligent business systems, but the practice of it. Mid-market organizations don't need more technology conversations; they need partners who can modernize their financial systems, activate AI across their operations, and deliver outcomes they can measure. That's what Quisitive is built to do."- Jen Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Applications, QuisitiveQuisitive's business applications practice spans the full Microsoft Dynamics 365 portfolio, including Dynamics 365 Finance , Business Central, Sales, Supply Chain Management, Contact Center, and Field Service, as well as Sage Intacct. The company's approach brings together ERP implementation, managed services, and AI-enabled optimization so that clients can modernize financial systems, streamline operations, increase sales productivity, and gain end-to-end supply chain visibility in one connected platform. Quisitive has 19 Microsoft specializations, demonstrating its commitment to expertise across all Microsoft solutions with one of the deepest Dynamics practices in North America.This recognition also coincides with Quisitive's recent recognition as a Microsoft Frontier Partner, a distinction reserved for an exclusive group of partners with demonstrated expertise in leading AI transformation on the Microsoft Cloud, further underscoring the breadth of Quisitive's commitment to the Microsoft ecosystem.To learn more about Quisitive's Dynamics 365 and intelligent business application capabilities, visit quisitive.com/solutions/technology/dynamics-365-solutions/.

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