3-alarm fire destroys warehouse in the Industrial District

SEATTLE – At 12:55 a.m., the Seattle Fire Department’s Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls reporting a fire in a commercial warehouse in the 4500 block of 7th Ave. S. in the Industrial District. Engines 13 and 27 were the first units on scene an...

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