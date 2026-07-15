Chair Saka unveils amendment package for Seattle Transit Measure renewal

Balances priorities related to transit accessibility, equity, safety, and oversight

Today, Councilmember Rob Saka (District 1), Chair of the Select Committee on the Seattle Transportation Benefit District, announced his comprehensive package of recommended amendments to the proposed 2026 Seattle Transit Measure (STM). Introduced following Monday’s remote and in-person public hearings, the Chair’s package aims to sharpen the legislation’s focus in a number of critical areas including safety and security, affordability, and increasing accessibility.

“First, I want to thank my colleagues for all their hard work and collaboration on this transit measure package. I also want to give a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who spoke at this week’s public hearings,” said Chair Saka. “Your voice matters, and your feedback is exactly what helps us get this right, together. My proposed amendment package strikes the right balance between expanding reliable transit service and delivering the safety and accountability that Seattleites deserve. I look forward to working with the committee to finalize this measure this week and presenting an even stronger transit package to voters this November.”

The 2026 measure, if approved by voters, will replace the expiring 2020 package – set to expire in April 2027. Mayor Wilson’s initial proposal, currently being modified by the committee, is for a 0.30% sales tax over 10 years.

What’s in the package

Chair Saka’s proposed package builds on the mayor’s 2026 Seattle Transit Measure proposal. A full list of amendments, which relate to increases in transit safety, reliability, accessibility, frequency, affordability, and climate resilience, can be found online on the City Clerk webpage under Council Bill 121226.

What’s next

The Select Committee is expected to vote on the proposed amendments and the final STM package on Thursday, July 16. See the agenda for the July 16 Select Committee on Seattle Transportation Benefit District meeting. A final vote by the full City Council is tentatively slated for Tuesday, July 21, with the ultimate goal of sending the measure to Seattle voters for consideration on the upcoming November ballot.

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