BirdSong Contracting Launches Handyman Membership for Hohenwald and Columbia

Birdsong Contracting Logo

Handyman services bets on prevention over emergencies: $19/month plan includes seasonal check-ups, no trip fees, and discounts on larger projects.

Growing up, my dad ran an HVAC company, and I've worked almost every construction job under the sun since. Now, I'm excited to help my local community improve and maintain their homes.” — Bob Wells

LINDEN, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BirdSong Contracting has launched a handyman service for homeowners in Hohenwald, Columbia, Spring Hill, and Linden, built around a membership designed to lower what a homeowner spends on their house over time rather than maximize what they spend per visit.The Home Care Membership starts at $19 per month and includes two seasonal home check-ups a year, priority scheduling, no trip fees, and up to 10% off larger projects. It is month-to-month with no contract.A different incentiveMost contractors earn their living on emergencies — the failed water heater, the roof leak found after the ceiling stains. A membership inverts that."Every contractor makes money when something breaks," said Taylor Mack, who handles operations for BirdSong. "We wanted to build the opposite of that. If we catch a bad flashing detail in October, nobody's paying for drywall in February. The membership only works for us if it works for the homeowner, and that's the point."The two annual check-ups are inspections, not sales calls: caulk lines, water heater condition, gutters, HVAC filters, exterior drainage, door and window seals — the small failures that turn into large invoices when nobody looks.One person, every jobBirdSong is currently a two-person operation. Bob Wells performs every job personally; Mack handles quoting, scheduling, and administration.That is deliberate. The person who writes the quote is the person who does the work, and the same person returns for every visit — no rotating subcontractors, no crew that differs from the one that bid the job."Small towns don't forget," Mack said. "There's no back office to blame. It's Bob's name on the work."Know the number firstBirdSong also offers a free online cost calculator that returns a realistic Middle Tennessee price range for common projects in about thirty seconds. No email address is required to see the number.The tool exists to solve a specific frustration: homeowners who want a rough sense of cost before they're willing to invite anyone into their house.All work comes with a free itemized written quote returned within 24 hours and is backed by a written warranty. Handyman services include repairs, drywall, door hangs, punch-list work, and small projects. BirdSong also handles painting, metal roofing, kitchen remodeling, HVAC and mini-split installation, fencing, and barndominium construction.About BirdSong ContractingBirdSong Contracting LLC is a licensed and insured contractor based at 1396 Poplin Hollow Rd, Linden, TN 37096, serving Hohenwald, Columbia, Spring Hill, Linden, and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities. Hours are Monday–Friday 7 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Free quotes: birdsongcontracting.co or (931) 348-1244.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.