State Secretary Weingerl Požar at the first meeting of the General Affairs Council under the Irish Presidency

SLOVENIA, July 14 - The General Affairs Council took note of the priorities of the Irish Presidency and the Council’s work programme for the second half of 2026. These priorities focus on strengthening European competitiveness, defending shared European values and ensuring security – all of which are endorsed by Slovenia. State Secretary Weingerl Požar expressed support for the Irish Presidency's efforts to make progress in the negotiations on the 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) and in the enlargement process, both of which are important issues for Slovenia and the EU as a whole.

During the debate on the EU’s simplification agenda, which aims to boost the competitiveness of the European economy, State Secretary Weingerl Požar expressed support for efforts to draft legislation that is clear, simple and less burdensome. This would provide businesses and citizens with greater legal certainty, promote sustainable economic growth and ensure the smooth functioning of the single market. “Slovenia supports the further simplification and digitisation of processes, which must lead to a practical reduction in administrative burdens, rather than merely digitising existing procedures,” she said, emphasising that these simplifications must benefit businesses, citizens and other stakeholders.

The General Affairs Council approved the conclusions on the evaluation of the annual rule of law dialogue without debate. The conclusions provide a positive evaluation of the annual rule of law dialogue held at General Affairs Council meetings to date, confirming its usefulness and structure.

Furthermore, the Irish Presidency updated Council members on its plans for further MFF discussions until the end of the year. The General Affairs Council will regularly address this issue at its meetings, including at the informal meeting of ministers for European affairs. The Council also highlighted the joint declaration by the Friends of Cohesion group of EU Member States, including Slovenia, which emphasises the importance of adequate funding for cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy in the future MFF.

The meeting concluded with a working lunch, during which the ministers and state secretaries discussed the implementation of the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap with Enrico Letta, the EU rapporteur on the future of the single market. State Secretary Weingerl Požar welcomed the ambition of this plan, particularly with regard to innovation, as well as the joint commitment of the European Parliament, the Council of the EU and the European Commission to strengthening European competitiveness and regularly reviewing progress on key legislative initiatives.