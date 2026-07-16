Olmsted Medical Center and Enara Health Partner to Expand Physician-Led Obesity Care in Rochester, Minnesota

Partnership brings virtual, individualized obesity medicine to complement Olmsted Medical Center's WHOLEyou program — meeting patients wherever they are.

..patients have varied needs and goals, and we at OMC want to meet patients where they are, giving them their choice of evidence-based models and experienced healthcare professionals they can rely on.” — Melissa Richards, MD, Division Chair, Olmsted Medical Center

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) and Enara Health today announced a partnership to broaden access to physician-led obesity medicine for patients in Rochester, Minnesota. The collaboration, Enara at Olmsted Medical Center, brings a virtual, individualized care model to complement Olmsted Medical Center's WHOLEyou program, expanding the continuum of obesity care available across southeastern Minnesota.

WHOLEyou's Shared Medical Appointment model — structured group sessions combining clinical expertise, nutrition guidance, and peer support — reflects Olmsted Medical Center's long-standing commitment to treating obesity as a chronic disease. This partnership extends that commitment by adding a virtual, individualized track for patients who prefer one-on-one care or face barriers to in-person attendance.

Enara Health has built one of the strongest outcomes records in outpatient obesity medicine across its national partner network, with a virtual, one-on-one clinical care model. Together, WHOLEyou and Enara at Olmsted Medical Center form a true continuum: patients can choose between programs based on preference and clinical fit, all within Olmsted Medical Center's care. Clinicians across all 25 Olmsted Medical Center locations can refer patients directly to the Enara program.

From day one, each patient in the program has a dedicated team — obesity medicine physicians, exercise specialists, nutrition specialists, and behavioral health specialists — working from a single shared care plan. The Enara app keeps that team reachable between visits. Care plans are built first, with medication integrated when the clinical picture calls for it.

The program is in-network with most major insurance plans accepted at Olmsted Medical Center — including UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Health Partners, Medica, Aetna, and Medicare, so many patients can access this specialized care as part of their covered benefits.

“Enara Health was built on the belief that every person deserves access to compassionate, physician-led obesity care — and that belief gets stronger every time we partner with a practice or health system that shares it. What Olmsted Medical Center has built with WHOLEyou is a testament to what happens when a health system takes obesity seriously as a chronic disease. We’re proud to extend that reach — and to do it in a way that works inside Olmsted Medical Center’s existing clinical infrastructure.”

— Mohammed Rami Bailony, MD, Co-Founder & CEO, Enara Health

“Olmsted Medical Center is happy to have another great option for patients to consider in weight management. We know that patients have varied needs, schedules, and goals, and we at OMC want to meet patients where they are, giving them their choice of evidence-based models and experienced healthcare professionals they can rely on as partners.”

— Melissa Richards, MD, Division Chair, Olmsted Medical Center



ABOUT OLMSTED MEDICAL CENTER

Olmsted Medical Center is an independent, nonprofit health system and the leading provider of comprehensive medical care in Rochester, Minnesota and southeastern Minnesota. With more than 290 clinicians across 35 specialties and 25 locations, Olmsted Medical Center is dedicated to providing patient-centered care close to home. Learn more at olmstedmedicalcenter.org.

ABOUT ENARA HEALTH

Enara Health is a physician-led obesity care company partnering with medical groups across the United States to deliver comprehensive, insurance-covered obesity care. Enara’s multidisciplinary model — combining medical oversight, exercise physiology, personalized nutrition, behavioral health, metabolic testing, and connected technology — has produced clinically proven outcomes that consistently outperform national benchmarks. With partner clinics across multiple states, Enara is expanding access to evidence-based obesity medicine in communities that need it most. Learn more at enarahealth.com.

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