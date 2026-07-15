Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Whiteleysburg Road in Harrington

Date Posted: Wednesday, July 15th, 2026

The Delaware State Police has identified 62-year-old Jimmy Burgess, of Harrington, Delaware, as the man who died in the fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night in Harrington.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who has information about the crash to contact Sergeant M. Long at (302) 698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.