*Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Whiteleysburg Road in Harrington
Date Posted: Wednesday, July 15th, 2026
The Delaware State Police has identified 62-year-old Jimmy Burgess, of Harrington, Delaware, as the man who died in the fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night in Harrington.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who has information about the crash to contact Sergeant M. Long at (302) 698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.
View All News Posts
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.