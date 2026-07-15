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Energy Safety to Hold Virtual Public Workshop on Safety Culture Assessment Guidelines

Date/Time
Date(s) - July 24, 2026
10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Sacramento – The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety (Energy Safety) will hold a public workshop on its Safety Culture Assessment (SCA) Guidelines via Microsoft Teams on Friday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to gather feedback and information to inform planned enhancements to Energy Safety’s SCA Guidelines. The workshop will include presentations from Energy Safety, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E). Members of the public, local and regional agencies, boards, Tribes, commissions, and other stakeholders are invited to participate.

Date: Friday July 24, 2026 | 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting: https://tinyurl.com/wmbhatbs

Meeting ID: 225 106 076 428 54

Passcode: Uw2uW3Hh

Dial-In Number: +1 469-998-6045 Conference Code: 496 845 19# Following the workshop, stakeholders may provide written responses or comments to the workshop topic via e-filing in the SCA Guidelines Docket by July 31, 2026.

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Energy Safety to Hold Virtual Public Workshop on Safety Culture Assessment Guidelines

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