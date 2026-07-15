Update – Victim Identified* State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Wilmington

Date Posted: Wednesday, July 15th, 2026

The Delaware State Police identified 25-year-old Jose Vergara Guadarrama, from Newark, Delaware, as the man who died in the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred late Sunday night in Wilmington.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has related video, to contact Master Corporal R. Kunicki by calling (302) 365-8417. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.