Bio-One and Lion National Corp. Announce Affiliate Partnership Under OMNIA Partners Contract

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bio-One Inc. , a nationwide provider of biohazard and trauma scene cleanup services, today announced that it is now an authorized affiliate of Lion National Corp. (LNC) through the OMNIA Partners contract. Through this partnership, public sector buyers, including K-12 and higher education, state and local government agencies, healthcare, religious organizations, and nonprofits, can access Bio-One's services via a compliant, streamlined procurement option that has already undergone a competitive solicitation.For participating agencies, the partnership removes the need for a lengthy RFP process. Agencies gain access to a prequalified vendor, competitive pricing, and reduced project start and delivery times, all while remaining fully compliant with procurement laws."Public agencies often face situations that require specialized cleanup, and they need a partner they can trust to respond with care and professionalism. This partnership gives them a faster, compliant way to bring Bio-One in when they need us," said Laura Tellez, National Sales Director at Bio-One Inc.Through the contract, agencies can access Bio-One's biohazard decontamination services nationwide, including suicide cleanup, crime scene cleanup, blood spill cleanup , unattended death cleanup, hoarding cleanup , emergency vehicle decontamination, odor removal, medical waste disposal, and other services. Bio-One's compassionate and discreet professionals fully remediate affected spaces and adhere to established biohazard protocols and safety standards."The partnership provides participating agencies with a compliant purchasing vehicle as opposed as having to perform an additional and redundant RFP. Agencies gain access to a prequalified vendor, competitive pricing, and reduced project start and delivery times, all while remaining fully compliant with procurement laws. ," said April Gaeta, President of Lion National Corp.To learn more about Bio-One's cooperative purchasing program, visit www.biooneinc.com/about-us/cooperative-purchasing To learn more about Lion National Corp. and OMNIA Partners, visit www.omniapartners.com/suppliers/lion-national-corporation/public-sector About Bio-One Inc. Bio-One Inc. is a nationwide biohazard and trauma scene cleanup franchise with more than 130 locations in 40 states. Guided by its mission of Help First, Business Second, Bio-One helps families, businesses, and public agencies through difficult situations with services across four primary categories: Trauma and Biohazard Cleanup, Environmental and Property Restoration, Infectious Disease and Sanitation Services, and Hazardous Substance Remediation. Learn more at www.biooneinc.com About Lion National Corp. Lion National Corp. (LNC) is an independent, third-party administrator for cooperative purchasing contracts. LNC ensures compliance with state and local procurement law and promotes the ethical spending of public funds through transparency of process. Its team includes experts in project identification, project execution, contract auditing and compliance, cooperative purchasing, and government contracting. Learn more at www.lionnational.com About OMNIA Partners OMNIA Partners is one of the nation's largest cooperative purchasing organizations for public sector procurement, connecting participating agencies with a portfolio of competitively solicited and publicly awarded contracts. Learn more at www.omniapartners.com

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