Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Flash Flood Danger

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather and flash flooding threats expected to impact multiple regions of Texas over the next several days.

“The State of Texas will deploy all necessary resources to help local officials respond to potential severe weather and flash flooding across the state,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge all Texans to monitor local forecasts, heed guidance from state and local officials, and always remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Texas will support our communities as these threats develop.”

According to the National Weather Service, a moisture-rich weather pattern is expected to bring multiple rounds of heavy rainfall to large portions of Texas through the end of the week. Slow-moving storms may present flash flooding risks across large portions of North, West, Central, South, and East Texas beginning tonight, with the main threats expected early-to-mid week. Primary hazards include rainfall and flash flooding, with stronger thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail. Texans are urged to monitor local forecast information and stay weather aware.

At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads, Urban Search and Rescue Teams, and rescue swimmers to assist with flood rescues

Texas Division of Emergency Management: All Hazards Group responders and regional personnel to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

Texas National Guard: Personnel and high-profile vehicles to assist stranded motorists; Blackhawk helicopters to assist with flood rescues

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring roadway and transportation conditions

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with water rescues

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, helicopters with hoist capability, and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Support Packages with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents and County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power-outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural-gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air, water, and wastewater monitoring

Texans should proactively prepare by reviewing family communication plans, assembling an emergency supply kit, and following instructions issued by local officials.

Texans are urged never to drive or walk through flooded roadways, as floodwaters may be deeper and move more rapidly than they appear. Always remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Visit DriveTexas.org for real-time road conditions, find comprehensive severe weather preparedness information at TexasReady.gov, locate flood information at TexasFlood.org, and access all-hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.