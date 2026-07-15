Alcantara Vineyards and Winery Invites Arizona Travelers to Experience a Complete Wine Country Getaway

Alcantara Vineyards logo Lush gardens and Mediterranean-inspired architecture create a welcoming atmosphere for winery guests, private events, and weddings at Alcantara Vineyard. A vibrant Arizona sunset paints the sky over Alcantara Vineyards as guests celebrate on the lawn during an evening wedding reception. Scenic vineyard views stretch across the Verde Valley, offering a peaceful escape into Arizona wine country. Estate vines at Alcantara Vineyards stretch toward the horizon, showcasing the sustainably farmed vineyard in Arizona’s Verde Valley Wine Trail.

Family-owned Alcantara Vineyards showcases award-winning wines, scenic vineyard views, and outdoor adventures in the heart of Arizona's Verde Valley Wine Trail.

We want guests to feel like they've discovered a place where they can relax, explore, enjoy exceptional Arizona wines, and create lasting memories surrounded by beautiful scenery.” — Ron Brumley, General Manager & Winemaker

CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travelers looking to experience Arizona's thriving wine country can discover more than just exceptional wines at Alcantara Vineyards and Winery. Nestled at the scenic confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek, the family-owned vineyard invites guests to enjoy its signature "Dine, Sip, Play & Stay" philosophy, combining award-winning wines, casual dining, outdoor recreation, and breathtaking vineyard scenery into one memorable destination.As one of the first stops along the Verde Valley Wine Trail , Alcantara Vineyards has become a favorite destination for Arizona residents and visitors seeking an authentic wine country escape without traveling to California or Oregon. Conveniently located in Camp Verde, just a short drive from Sedona, Prescott, Flagstaff, and the Phoenix metropolitan area, the vineyard offers an experience that blends Arizona's natural beauty with locally crafted wines and a welcoming atmosphere.Home to more than 20,000 vines representing 17 grape varietals, Alcantara Vineyards is dedicated to sustainable farming practices and producing award-winning wines that showcase the unique character of Arizona's high desert terroir. Guests can explore an impressive selection of reds, whites, rosés, and seasonal offerings while learning more about the winemaking process through complimentary vineyard and winery tours offered on Fridays and Saturdays.While exceptional wine remains at the heart of every visit, Alcantara Vineyards has evolved into a destination where guests can spend an entire afternoon or weekend enjoying everything the property and surrounding Verde Valley have to offer.Visitors can pair their favorite wines with handcrafted pizzas, sandwiches, fresh salads, and shareable small plates available through the vineyard's casual restaurant. The menu is designed to complement the winery's diverse portfolio while providing relaxed options for couples, families, and groups looking to unwind among the vines. Guests who prefer non-alcoholic beverages can also enjoy a growing selection of mocktails, kombuchas, craft sodas, teas, coffees, and other refreshing options, making the vineyard an inclusive destination for every member of the group.Beyond the tasting room, Alcantara Vineyards and Winery distinguishes itself by offering access to outdoor experiences rarely found at traditional wineries. Guests can explore the Verde River by kayak or tube, enjoy horseback riding through the surrounding landscape, take guided e-bike tours, relax with hay wagon rides through the vineyard, or simply soak in the peaceful atmosphere while enjoying live music on select weekends.For travelers planning a longer stay, Alcantara's location places visitors near many of Northern Arizona's most popular attractions. The vineyard serves as an ideal starting point for exploring nearby hiking trails, historic communities, outdoor recreation areas, and the countless experiences highlighted on Alcantara's Local Amenities guide. Whether planning a romantic weekend getaway, girls' trip, anniversary celebration, or family vacation, visitors can easily combine wine tasting with some of Arizona's most scenic destinations."Our goal has always been to create more than a traditional winery," said a representative of Alcantara Vineyards. "We want guests to feel like they've discovered a place where they can relax, explore, enjoy exceptional Arizona wines , and create lasting memories surrounded by beautiful scenery. Every visit offers something new, whether it's your first time here or your fiftieth."The vineyard's picturesque setting has also made it one of Arizona's most sought-after destinations for weddings, private events, corporate gatherings, and celebrations. Towering cottonwood trees, riverfront views, expansive vineyard landscapes, and multiple ceremony locations provide unforgettable backdrops for couples and event organizers seeking a unique venue in Northern Arizona.Wine enthusiasts interested in bringing the Alcantara experience home can also explore the vineyard's collection of Arizona wines, featuring award-winning varietals carefully crafted from estate-grown grapes. Members of the Alcantara Wine Club receive exclusive releases, preferred pricing, special events, and additional benefits throughout the year, allowing guests to stay connected long after their visit.As Arizona's wine industry continues to gain national recognition, destinations like Alcantara Vineyards are helping redefine what travelers can expect from a wine country vacation. Rather than offering only tastings, Alcantara combines hospitality, agriculture, outdoor adventure, dining, and locally produced wines into a complete experience that reflects the spirit of the Verde Valley.Whether guests are planning a scenic Sedona day trip, exploring Arizona's growing wine scene, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for a relaxing weekend escape, Alcantara Vineyards offers an inviting destination where every visit can be customized to match each traveler's interests.To learn more about Alcantara Vineyards, upcoming events, dining options, wine tastings, and outdoor experiences, visit https://alcantaravineyard.com/ About Alcantara Vineyards and WineryLocated in Camp Verde, Arizona, Alcantara Vineyards is a family-owned, sustainably farmed winery situated at the scenic confluence of the Verde River and Oak Creek. Home to more than 20,000 vines spanning 17 grape varietals, Alcantara produces award-winning Arizona wines while offering visitors a complete wine country experience through wine tastings, casual dining, weddings, outdoor adventures, live music, vineyard tours, and unforgettable views. As a premier destination along the Verde Valley Wine Trail, Alcantara Vineyards welcomes guests year-round to discover the best of Arizona wine country.

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