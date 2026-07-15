“Operation Crystal Current” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY – A fifteen-month undercover joint operation, dubbed “Crystal Current,” targeting illicit drug sales throughout Hardin County has resulted in more than two dozen indictments.

Today, special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Savannah Police Department, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntingdon Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service, canvassed Hardin County and surrounding areas in search of 25 individuals who were indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury on July 13th. An additional two individuals were charged under State of Tennessee arrest warrants.

At the time of this release, 12 individuals had been taken into custody:

Jerod A. Johnson (DOB 11/19/1980), Adamsville. One count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $250,000

Clayton Zavier McPherson (DOB 01/29/2003), Counce. One count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $150,000

Kelly Lavern Black (DOB 01/22/1993), Saltillo. One count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $150,000

J. Cup Black (DOB 02/25/1996), Bath Springs. One count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Additional Charges in Decatur County: Two counts of Theft of Property, Violation of No Contact Order, Felony Evading. Bond: $150,000

Jacqueline Combs (DOB 01/26/1986), Savannah. One count of Sale of Schedule III (Buprenorphine), and one count of Felony Child Endangerment. Bond: $75,000

Maria Futch (DOB 06/06/1984), Savannah. One count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $75,000

Casey W. Johnson (DOB 09/18/1982), Savannah. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $250,000

Zachary Vaughn (DOB 10/16/1998), Savannah. Three counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Bond: $150,000

Misty Bullock (DOB 02/24/1981), Henning. Two counts of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Bond: $150,000

Clayton McPherson (DOB 01/29/2003), Counce. One count of Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Methamphetamine). Additional Charge in Hardin County: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond: $150,000

Also encountered by law enforcement today and arrested on unrelated charges:

Kristy Montgomery (DOB 07/22/2001), Bath Springs. One count of Theft of Property / Possession of Stolen Property Felony (Decatur County Warrant). No Bond

Anna R. Benson (DOB 03/09/2000), Counce. One count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. No bond

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.