Anderson County Legislative Delegation & Anderson County Council Name the Richard A. Shirley Parkway

Richard Shirley devoted his life to serving the people of Anderson County through decades of dedicated public service.

He began his public service career in 1978 as a member of Anderson City Council before serving as Mayor of the City of Anderson from 1998 to 2006. In 2010, he was elected Anderson County Clerk of Court, a position he faithfully held until his passing on December 8, 2022.

A graduate of T.L. Hanna High School and Presbyterian College, Shirley was known for his unwavering commitment to his community, his leadership, and his passion for public service. His legacy continues to be reflected in the lasting impact he made on Anderson County and the citizens he proudly served.

In recognition of Richard Shirley’s extraordinary service and dedication, the Anderson County Legislative Delegation has approved and agrees that it is only fitting for the East-West Parkway to be renamed the Richard A. Shirley Parkway.

Anderson County Council will assist the state in the renaming and the official reveal this Saturday morning, July 18, 2026. This designation serves as a lasting tribute to a man whose leadership and service helped shape the Anderson County community for generations.

“From his years on City Council and as Mayor to his service as Clerk of Court, Richard Shirley served with honor, treated everyone with respect, and dedicated his career to making our community a better place. Renaming the Parkway in his honor ensures that future generations will remember a man whose leadership and devotion helped shape Anderson County for the better,” said Councilman Chris Sullivan, District 1.

Please join us on Saturday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m. at Francis M. Crowder Park, located at the corner of Hobson Road and the East-West Parkway, for the official naming of Richard A. Shirley Parkway and the unveiling of the new roadway sign as we honor the life and legacy of Richard A. Shirley.

###