Wayne Christian Backs Effort to Lower Government Cost, Deliver Property Tax Reform

July 15, 2026

AUSTIN — Oil and gas regulator Wayne Christian today voiced his support for the joint directive issued by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dustin Burrows, which requires state agencies and institutions of higher education to review and reduce their base Legislative Appropriations Requests (LARs) by 3% for the 2028–29 biennium. The directive reflects a responsible approach to lowering government spending while maintaining the state’s commitment to delivering meaningful property tax relief for Texans.

“Property taxes are one of the biggest financial burdens facing hardworking Texas families and addressing them should be a top priority,” RRC Commissioner Wayne Christian said. “I support the efforts of Governor Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick and Speaker Burrows to make state government more efficient and identify savings where possible. Texans expect their government to live within its means, be accountable and stay focused on what matters most. We can tighten our belts, deliver real property tax relief and still protect the essential services Texans rely on every day.”

In recent years, Texans have seen property tax bills rise dramatically. Although state leaders have delivered historic homestead property tax relief in previous legislative sessions, continued increases in property value appraisals, combined with higher everyday costs, have placed growing financial pressure on working families, retirees and small businesses across the state.

“Government should always be looking for ways to do more with less,” Christian added. “If we do this right, we can put more money back into the pockets of Texans without compromising the services they depend on. I trust that state agencies will do their part, and I look forward to seeing our leaders deliver meaningful property tax relief for Texans.”

To view Governor Abbott’s joint release, click here.