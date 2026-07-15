Pālāʻau State Wayside Park Reopens Following Major Park Improvements

The DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) is pleased to announce the reopening of Pālāʻau State Wayside Park on Molokaʻi. The park reopened this past weekend (July 10, 2026) following the completion of several improvement projects designed to heighten the visitor experience and preserve one of Molokaʻi’s most treasured places.

Over the past several months the park has undergone significant upgrades, including the renovation of the park pavilion, improvements to the water system, upgrades to the camping area comfort station and enhancements to the designated tent camping area. These projects reflect DLNR’s continued commitment to investing in Hawaiʻi’s State Parks by providing safe, functional and welcoming facilities while protecting the natural and cultural resources that make each park unique.

“We are grateful for everyone’s patience while these improvements were completed,” said Maui District Superintendent Michael Kahula. “Our hope is that these upgrades provide a better experience for everyone who visits, whether you’re camping with your ʻohana, enjoying a picnic or simply stopping to take in the incredible views.”

Camping reservations and additional park information are available through the Hawaiʻi State Parks reservation system.

www.dlnr.hawaii.gov