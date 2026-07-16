CNBC Features Gordon Newton on the Future of Timeshare Exit; Focused on Consumer Protection Beyond the Broadcast Segment

National television explores why the timeshare exit industry needs a model built around real personal legal representation, and consumer-first protection.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NationalGordon Newton, Founder and CEO of Newton Group and Founding Non-Attorney Partner and CEO of DC Capital Law, recently appeared on CNBC to discuss one of the biggest challenges facing millions of American timeshare owners: how to safely and permanently exit unwanted timeshare contracts.

While the nationally televised segment aired in just over one minute—a common format for broadcast news—the complete interview covered a much broader discussion about consumer protection, legal representation, transparency, and why Newton believes the timeshare exit industry requires a fundamentally different business model.

"The broadcast was necessarily condensed," Newton said. "The full interview allowed us to discuss the issues consumers face every day and, more importantly, how they can better protect themselves when seeking a timeshare exit."

The Timeshare Exit Industry Doesn't Need Another Company. It Needs a Better Model.

One of the central themes of the CNBC interview was Newton's belief that many of the industry's problems stem from outdated business models—not a lack of companies offering exit services.

"The timeshare exit industry didn't need another exit company. It needed a better model," Newton said.

For more than twenty years, Newton has advocated for consumer-first solutions that prioritize transparency, accountability, and meaningful legal protection.

Rather than simply improving the traditional approach, Newton Group was intentionally designed around one guiding principle:

The attorney should represent the consumer—not the company.

Every qualifying Newton Group client receives personal legal representation from a licensed attorney whose legal and ethical duty is to protect and prioritize that client's best interests throughout the exit process.

One Question Every Consumer Should Ask

During the extended CNBC interview, Newton urged consumers to ask one simple—but critically important—question before hiring any timeshare exit company: Who does the attorney actually represent?

According to Newton, many consumers mistakenly believe that simply because a company mentions attorneys, those attorneys automatically represent the consumer.

He says that assumption can create confusion.

"It's not enough for a company to say there's an attorney involved," Newton explained. "Consumers should confirm that the attorney represents them directly—not the company they're paying. Get it in writing."

Newton believes that distinction can be the difference between receiving personal legal representation and purchasing a service that simply sounds legal.

"The difference isn't whether an attorney is involved. The difference is who the attorney represents."

Designed to Deliver More

Another major topic discussed during the CNBC interview was why Newton Group's business structure allows it to deliver stronger protection while remaining competitively priced.

Unlike traditional business models that often add multiple layers between the consumer and legal representation, Newton Group was intentionally structured to integrate business operations with independent legal representation.

Newton describes the approach as factory-direct pricing for timeshare exit services.

"Think about buying directly from the manufacturer instead of through several middlemen," Newton said. "You often receive a better product, better service, and a better price because the business is structured differently. That's exactly how we designed Newton Group."

According to Newton, that structure allows the company to provide:

Personal legal representation for every qualifying client

Attorneys whose legal and ethical duty is owed directly to the client

Stronger consumer protection

Greater transparency and accountability

Better service throughout the exit process

Guaranteed pricing that beats standard exit company quotes by 20% or more

"Consumers shouldn't have to pay more to receive stronger legal protection," Newton said. "Our structure allows us to deliver both."

Helping Consumers Understand Their Options

During the interview, Newton also discussed the growing need for consumer education.

With millions of Americans owning timeshares and research indicating that many owners struggle to exit unwanted contracts, Newton believes awareness remains one of the industry's greatest challenges.

One study cited during the interview found that more than half of timeshare owners fail during their first attempt to exit, often resulting in additional costs, frustration, and delays.

To help educate consumers, Newton authored The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, a free educational resource that has been downloaded more than 50,000 times. "Consumers deserve to understand what legitimate, personal legal representation actually looks like before making one of the biggest financial decisions they'll face," Newton said.

Growing National Recognition

The CNBC interview is the latest in a series of national media appearances highlighting Newton's experience and expertise in the timeshare exit industry.

Newton has also appeared on or been featured by:

Bloomberg Television

Fox Business

ABC

NBC

CBS

FOX

The Dave Ramsey Show

His work has also been featured in Forbes, U.S. News, USA Today, Better Business Bureau Beacon Magazine, Phoenix Magazine, TravelMag, and ValiantCEO Magazine, where he was recently the cover story.

About Gordon Newton

Gordon Newton is the Founder and CEO of Newton Group and the Founding Non-Attorney Partner and CEO of DC Capital Law. Widely recognized as the nation's leading timeshare exit expert, Newton has spent more than two decades helping families permanently exit unwanted timeshare ownership. He is the author of The Consumer's Guide to Timeshare Exit, downloaded more than 50,000 times, and has been featured by CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business, Forbes, U.S. News, USA Today, the Better Business Bureau, and numerous national media outlets.

About Newton Group

Founded in 2003, Newton Group has helped more than 30,000 families permanently exit unwanted timeshare ownership.

Rather than simply improving the traditional timeshare exit model, Newton Group reimagined it.

The company was intentionally built around one simple principle:

Consumers deserve their own attorney.

Through its unique business structure, every client receives personal legal representation from a licensed attorney whose legal and ethical duty is to protect and prioritize that client's best interests.

That same structure allows Newton Group to provide what it calls factory-direct pricing—delivering stronger protection, better service, greater transparency, and pricing that traditional timeshare exit companies often struggle to match. Newton Group backs that commitment with a guarantee to beat standard quotes from traditional timeshare exit companies by 20% or more.

Newton Group believes the future of timeshare exit isn't another cancellation company—it is a better business model.

A model intentionally designed to provide stronger protection.

CNBC Features Gordon Newton on the Future of Timeshare Exit; Full Interview Highlights Consumer Protection Beyond the Broadcast Segment

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