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AVERY COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION DAY SATURDAY, August 1st, 2026 9:00am–3:00pm

 

THE AVERY COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT WILL PROVIDE
THIS ONE DAY EVENT FREE OF CHARGE FOR AVERY COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY,

COMMERCIAL WASTE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

 

CO-SPONSORED BY

THE AVERY COUNTY COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OFFICE

THE NC. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

AND THE

CONSUMER SERVICES PESTICIDE ASSISTANCE

 

COLLECTION ITEMS                  
                           

PESTICIDE AND HERBICIDES             We will not accept televisions

ALL TYPES OF PAINT                            or electronics on the collection

PAINT STRIPPERS                                  day.

STAINS AND VARNISHES

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS                    

CLEANERS AND DRAIN OPENERS     

ALL TYPES BATTERIES                       
OLD GAS, and Oil.

NOTICE!!!
* Change of Location!!!*
The event will be held at the Agricultural Fairgrounds located at

661 Vale Road! Any questions, please call 828-737-5420 or 828-260-9205. 

 

 

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AVERY COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION DAY SATURDAY, August 1st, 2026 9:00am–3:00pm

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