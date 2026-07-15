AVERY COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION DAY SATURDAY, August 1st, 2026 9:00am–3:00pm
THE AVERY COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT WILL PROVIDE
THIS ONE DAY EVENT FREE OF CHARGE FOR AVERY COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY,
COMMERCIAL WASTE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.
CO-SPONSORED BY
THE AVERY COUNTY COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OFFICE
THE NC. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
AND THE
CONSUMER SERVICES PESTICIDE ASSISTANCE
COLLECTION ITEMS
PESTICIDE AND HERBICIDES We will not accept televisions
ALL TYPES OF PAINT or electronics on the collection
PAINT STRIPPERS day.
STAINS AND VARNISHES
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
CLEANERS AND DRAIN OPENERS
ALL TYPES BATTERIES
OLD GAS, and Oil.
NOTICE!!!
* Change of Location!!!*
The event will be held at the Agricultural Fairgrounds located at
661 Vale Road! Any questions, please call 828-737-5420 or 828-260-9205.
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