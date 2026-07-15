AVERY COUNTY HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION DAY SATURDAY, August 1st, 2026 9:00am–3:00pm

THE AVERY COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT WILL PROVIDE

THIS ONE DAY EVENT FREE OF CHARGE FOR AVERY COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY,

COMMERCIAL WASTE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED .

CO-SPONSORED BY

THE AVERY COUNTY COOPERATIVE EXTENSION OFFICE

THE NC. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

AND THE

CONSUMER SERVICES PESTICIDE ASSISTANCE

COLLECTION ITEMS



PESTICIDE AND HERBICIDES We will not accept televisions

ALL TYPES OF PAINT or electronics on the collection

PAINT STRIPPERS day.

STAINS AND VARNISHES

PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

CLEANERS AND DRAIN OPENERS

ALL TYPES BATTERIES

OLD GAS, and Oil.



NOTICE!!!

* Change of Location!!!*

The event will be held at the Agricultural Fairgrounds located at

661 Vale Road! Any questions, please call 828-737-5420 or 828-260-9205.