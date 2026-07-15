Governor Morrisey Continues America250 Tour with Star-Spangled 'Salute to Patriotism' at Oglebay ...

WHEELING, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey joined fellow West Virginians at Oglebay's Schenk Lake Friday evening to help launch a historic Independence Day weekend celebrating America's 250th anniversary. The "Salute to Patriotism" served as the first major stop on the Governor's statewide America250 tour.

"Nearly 250 years ago, our Founders declared that every person is endowed by their Creator with the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," said Governor Morrisey. "Those timeless principles have guided our nation ever since, and West Virginians have proudly done our part to defend them. We powered America, built its industries, answered the call in every generation, and today we're helping write the next chapter of the American story."

The Oglebay celebration kicks off a weekend of America250 events across the Mountain State, including festivities at the State Capitol featuring the America250 Wheel and The Marshall Tucker Band, Ripley's annual "Largest Small Town Celebration" in America, and the Country Roads Musical Festival in Weston. The weekend will culminate at noon on July 4, when communities, churches, schools, and organizations across West Virginia simultaneously ring their bells in honor of America's founding.

"As we celebrate 250 years of freedom, let's remember the sacrifices that secured our liberty and recommit ourselves to preserving those blessings for the next generation," Governor Morrisey said. "West Virginia's story has always been woven into America's story, and our brightest days are still ahead."