July 12, 2026 - Take A Veteran Fishing Day

From the Kewaunee Marina:

TAKE A VET FISHING – AUGUST 1ST 2026

Join us for a day of fishing, fellowship, and appreciation as we honor those who have served and are currently serving our country.

We're also looking for Captains/Boat Owners willing to donate their time and boat for this special event.

Date: August 1st

Location: Kewaunee Marina

Call or Text: 920-255-7888

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Please share this to help us reach more veterans, active duty military members, and captains. Together, we can make this a memorable day for our local heroes!

Thank you for your service!

