Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Community Survey On Nonstop Flight Service To San Juan, Puerto Rico

July 15th, 2026

Survey results will be used to show viability of a Rochester to San Juan route.

View Full Press Release (PDF)

Spanish Language Version (PDF)

Take Survey

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, along with Monroe County Legislators and community leaders, today announced the launch of a public survey aimed at showing the viability of a nonstop route from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU).

County Executive Bello and the ROC Airport sponsored the survey following an appeal by Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Roman, Monroe County Legislator Ricky Frazier and members of the Latino community, who are advocating for nonstop service to Puerto Rico.

“Monroe County boasts the largest Puerto Rican community in New York State outside of New York City, establishing a natural link between Rochester and San Juan,” said County Executive Bello. “Puerto Rico is the top Caribbean destination from ROC. This survey will supply additional support for Airport in its effort to secure an airline to offer this essential air service. Let’s show the airlines that we can, and will, support nonstop service to beautiful San Juan.”

“Whether you might be interested in traveling for business, to visit family or for a fabulous Caribbean vacation, it’s important for the entire community to participate in this survey,” said Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Roman. “The survey is straightforward and will only take a few minutes to complete, and could provide the incentive an air carrier needs to locate a nonstop flight to San Juan here at our airport.”

an find the survey in both English and Spanish on https://www.rocairport.com/. Organizers will also distribute it at area festivals, such as:

July 15th - Latino Music event at Concerts by the Shore

July 17th - Latino Music event at Bands on the Bricks at the Public Market

July 30th - August 1st at the Puerto Rican Festival