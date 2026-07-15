Governor Stein Welcomes Asheville Resident Back Home After Helene

NORTH CAROLINA, July 15 - Today Governor Josh Stein handed Velma Chapman, an Asheville homeowner, the keys to her brand-new home – a homecoming that was made possible through Renew NC’s Single-Family Housing Program. After losing her home of 28 years to Hurricane Helene, Chapman now has a safe place to call home.

“Through Renew NC’s work and our partnership with volunteer organizations, we have repaired and rebuilt more than 1,000 homes for western North Carolinians,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Each completed home represents the start of a new chapter in someone’s life, and we’re proud to be part of homecoming stories like Ms. Chapman’s.”

“Today is about Ms. Chapman and the joy of seeing her walk through the door of a safe, secure place she can call home,” said DCR Deputy Secretary Stephanie McGarrah. “With nearly 400 more homes currently in pre-construction with the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program, we look forward to celebrating many more homecomings like this one in the months ahead."

Administered through the Department of Commerce’s Division of Community Revitalization (DCR), the Renew NC Single-Family Housing Program is working to complete home repairs, replacements, and reconstructions across western North Carolina. Currently, 89 single-family homes have been completed, 71 homes are under construction, and more than 390 applicants are in pre-construction. To facilitate moving homes into the construction phase, Renew NC is coordinating with the state of North Carolina, trusted community partners, and approved general contractors to provide temporary relocation assistance to Single-Family Housing Program applicants who have exhausted all other relocation options.

Governor Stein is committed to bringing western North Carolinians back into safe, stable homes. Recent developments include:

Signing a State Budget: Last week, Governor Stein signed Senate Bill 257 into law, enacting North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years. The budget appropriates more than $700 million to support Hurricane Helene recovery – the third Hurricane Helene Recovery package since Governor Stein took office in January 2025 – and includes funding to fuel the state’s temporary housing assistance program.

Last week, Governor Stein signed Senate Bill 257 into law, enacting North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years. The budget appropriates more than $700 million to support Hurricane Helene recovery – the third Hurricane Helene Recovery package since Governor Stein took office in January 2025 – and includes funding to fuel the state’s temporary housing assistance program. Calling for Federal Support: In June, Governor Stein returned to Washington, DC, to continue advocating for additional federal funding for Helene. His $10 billion request includes funding to rebuild housing, strengthen infrastructure, and support small businesses.

In June, Governor Stein returned to Washington, DC, to continue advocating for additional federal funding for Helene. His $10 billion request includes funding to rebuild housing, strengthen infrastructure, and support small businesses. Strengthening Infrastructure and Improving Resilience: Renew NC announced a new Notice of Funding Opportunity, making an initial $55 million of federal funding allocation available to help local governments in western North Carolina strengthen infrastructure and improve resilience against natural hazards. The deadline for local governments to apply is 5 p.m. September 8, 2026.

Renew NC announced a new Notice of Funding Opportunity, making an initial $55 million of federal funding allocation available to help local governments in western North Carolina strengthen infrastructure and improve resilience against natural hazards. The deadline for local governments to apply is 5 p.m. September 8, 2026. Supporting Families: Last month, Renew NC launched the Multi-Family Construction and Repair Program, making $70 million in federal funding available to support the construction and rehabilitation of safe, affordable rental housing for families — helping to strengthen long-term resilience across western North Carolina. Applications for funding will be accepted through November 2.

Last month, Renew NC launched the Multi-Family Construction and Repair Program, making $70 million in federal funding available to support the construction and rehabilitation of safe, affordable rental housing for families — helping to strengthen long-term resilience across western North Carolina. Applications for funding will be accepted through November 2. Expanding Economic Opportunity: Renew NC also recently launched its Commercial District Revitalization Program, which will boost economies, restore jobs, and reinvigorate commercial districts in western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene. The deadline for local governments and nonprofit organizations to apply is 5 p.m. August 4, 2026. The full NOFO, including additional information about eligibility criteria, scoring methodology, and application materials, is available on the commercerecovery.nc.gov website.



