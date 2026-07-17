Goldpawnership Announces a Special Whatnot Live Show From A Customer's Home in Palm Springs Saturday, 7/18 at 9:30pmEST

GoldPawnership offers customers access to genuine designer items in a transparent, engaging, and community-driven environment and expands horizons with shows like the one at Tami's home. Items Presented, discussed and sold include the highest-end desighner brands. Lena and Goldpawnership has surpassed 250,000 followers selling luxury designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Goyard. Live shop, with many items starting a 1$, authentic designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Goyard, Tiffany, Tom Ford, Celine and Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe watches.

A Special Unique Live Show from Tami's Lovely Home

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership, one of the nation's fastest growing luxury resale companies and a trusted source for authenticated designer handbags luxury watches and fine jewelry, is excited to announce a special Whatnot live auction show from a valued customer's home in Palm Springs, CA this Saturday, 7/18 at 9:30pmEST. Lena of Goldpawnership is taking her live auction show with 250,000 followers on the road to the lovely home of Tami in Palm Springs."We'll be featuring and selling high-end designer handbags, wallets and small leather goods as well as desired fragrances," says Lena. "Doing the show with Tami in her home will be a wonderful experience and lots of fun.""We attribute our growing success, in large part, to our customers and our exciting, innovative live auction format, where we often start high-end designer handbags at just a $1 starting price. To keep it exciting, clients can find sought-after models including, but not limited to, the Neverfull, Speedy, Onthego, Keepall, Artsy, Favorite, Delightful, Metis, Neonoe, Felice, Alma, Pochette and Hermès Birkin.Lena, based in Boston, has hosted shows in collaboration with other sellers in Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles but this will be a first...in a customer's home. "You can expect the same energy and parade of fine designer items as our other shows," continues Lena. "It should be very exciting."About Goldpawnership:Goldpawnership is a trusted buyer, seller, and collateral lender specializing in authenticated luxury designer handbags, fine jewelry, luxury watches, rare coins, bullion, diamonds , precious metals, and estate collections. The company is dedicated to providing customers with an engaging, transparent, and community driven shopping experience through live online auctions, educational content, and professional authentication. With a reputation built on integrity, expertise, and exceptional customer service, Goldpawnership continues to redefine the luxury resale experience for collectors across the United States.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

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