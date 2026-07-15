Master's Motors Launches New Product Line of Fleet Shuttles: Introduces MM23 and MM29

Newly launched MM23 shuttle features a modern exterior and seating layouts up to 20 passengers, with wheelchair-accessible and luggage rack options. Newly launched MM29 shuttle features a modern exterior and seating layouts up to 28 passengers, including wheelchair accessible and rear luggage options, Courtesy: Master's Motors

First major design change to shuttle buses in decades features aluminum cages, uniform stepwell, and wider cabin

Our customers asked for a stronger, wider, safer vehicle that helps ‘Move People Forward.’ That’s why we engineered a new platform—bringing the most meaningful shuttle redesign in decades” — John Goodbrake, CEO, Master's Motors

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master's Motors, LLC , a 30-year shuttle bus provider and manufacturer, announces the launch of a new product line designed specifically for government and commercial fleets. The MM23 and MM29 shuttle buses have been test-finalized for safety and are now available for sale across the United States. Built at the company’s Kansas City Headquarters, the new customizable shuttles address long-standing industry challenges by improving safety, reducing maintenance costs, and introducing the first major structural redesign in decades.Master’s Motors offers two new models: the traditional 23-foot option that meets most municipalities’ needs, and the first-of-its-kind 29-foot shuttle for fleets needing extra space. The shuttles offer upgraded features in the standard package, including a 6061-T-6 aluminum cage construction joined at the floor and ceiling and aluminum track-style floor decking that supports multiple seat and wheelchair configurations. A wider interior, uniform stepwell, plug-and-play electrical harnesses, and standard heated rear-view mirrors and backup cameras round out the design. The buses meet FMVSS 220 rollover protection standards and are fully ADA-compliant.“Our industry has long relied on steel cage bodies, but Master’s Motors’ aluminum cage delivers comparable strength at a lighter weight and resists corrosion—helping extend vehicle life and reduce the need for frequent replacements,” said Jeff Montgomery, Executive Vice President for Manufacturing, Master’s Motors, LLC. "We paired that with a deeper, uniform stepwell to help reduce missteps, one of the leading causes of litigation in the industry, plus machine-routed windows for a clean, consistent fit that improves safety, quality, and lifecycle value."Master’s Motors designed the MM23 and MM29 to be customizable and serve a wide range of fleet operators. Airport services and colleges benefit from curved-edge flooring that contains spills. Senior living facilities value ADA-compliant boarding features, wheelchair accessibility, and a uniform stepwell that make boarding safer for passengers using mobility devices. Corporate and hotel operators benefit from the flexibility of seating enabled by the aluminum track floor, which makes seat plan adjustments a breeze. The scalable platform is adaptable to additional chassis for future upgrades, extending the useful life of each vehicle.“Our customers asked for a stronger, wider, safer vehicle that helps ‘Move People Forward.’ That’s why we engineered a new platform—bringing the most meaningful shuttle redesign in decades,” said John Goodbrake, CEO, Master’s Motors, LLC. "My vision is to raise the standards of our industry, so we started at home with our own team. We built our new manufacturing headquarters to ensure that the best skilled workers in the industry could work efficiently, safely and comfortably in a temperature-controlled environment using geothermal HVAC.”Controlled temperatures along the manufacturing line allow for consistent, improved fit and finish across every build. Plug-and-play electrical harnesses connect directly to factory wiring, eliminating the need to cut, splice or solder connections and keeping buses in service longer."We engaged municipalities and private providers in advance of the 2026 World Cup to modernize their fleets, and Master's Motors brings fresh engineering to a segment that saw little change since the 1980s," said John Goodbrake. "As fleet managers prioritize improved design and durability, Master's Motors delivers solutions that address both."Master's Motors shares its Kansas City campus with Master's Transportation, operating within a 252,000-square-foot production facility and a 42,000-square-foot parts and service building that supports fleet operations across 12 locations nationwide. Fleet managers can learn more and stay current on the launch at mastersmotors.com

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