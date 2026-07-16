BXM Wealth LLC Welcomes Ryan Jercinovic, CFP® as Senior Wealth Advisor

Ryan Jercinovic, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor at BXM Wealth LLC.

Veteran advisor Ryan Jercinovic, CFP®, joins BXM Wealth in Denver, bringing 19 years of experience and a client-first, personalized approach to wealth.

I couldn't be more excited to join BXM Wealth. Their commitment to personalized, relationship-driven advice is exactly the way I've always believed wealth management should be done.” — Ryan Jercinovic, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor, BXM Wealth LLC

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BXM Wealth LLC , an independent registered investment advisor, today welcomed Ryan Jercinovic, CFPto its team as Senior Wealth Advisor. Jercinovic joins the firm with 19 years of experience helping individuals, families, business owners, and charitable organizations navigate the complexities of wealth in order to build a better financial life.BXM Wealth was founded around a single goal: to create a wealth management experience that cannot be scaled. Built by a team with more than six decades of combined industry experience — and a track record of managing over $3 billion for more than 800 households — the firm pairs a high-touch, team-based service model with dynamic, personalized investment management. Jercinovic’s arrival deepens that bench as demand grows for relationship-driven advice from clients with increasingly sophisticated planning needs.A CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and a Certified Wealth Strategist, Jercinovic works across the full arc of a client’s financial life, developing straightforward, personalized strategies designed to secure long-term goals. Prior to joining BXM Wealth, he managed approximately $600 million in client assets. His practice spans retirement, tax, education, and estate planning alongside disciplined portfolio management.“Ryan is exactly the kind of advisor we built BXM Wealth to bring on,” said Brian Frew, Senior Financial Advisor at BXM Wealth. “He pairs nearly two decades of experience with a real commitment to doing right by the families he serves, and his relationship-first approach fits our team perfectly. We’re thrilled to welcome him.”“I’m thrilled to be joining BXM Wealth,” said Jercinovic. “My work has always been about helping people navigate the complexities of wealth to build a better financial life. BXM’s team-based, client-first approach is exactly the environment I want to deliver that in — one founded on knowledge and expertise, but built on trust, transparency, and genuine personalization.”Jercinovic’s addition reinforces the model that sets BXM Wealth apart: deliberately low client-to-advisor ratios that give every household direct access to the advisors who know them, personalized solutions built around each client’s goals, and clear, straightforward advice free of jargon. His disciplined approach to investing and focus on differentiated investment solutions align with a firm built to stay small on purpose — an experience designed around clients rather than scale.About BXM Wealth LLC: Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, BXM Wealth LLC is an independent Registered Investment Advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm was founded on a simple conviction: that the best wealth management cannot be scaled. BXM keeps client-to-advisor ratios intentionally low, so that every household receives personalized solutions, clear and straightforward advice, and direct access to the advisors who know them. That high-touch model is paired with rigorous investment management and differentiated investment solutions designed to align each client’s portfolio with their broader goals and objectives.

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