Williams & Russell CDC Opens Ticket Sales for Inaugural Gala, Harlem on the Hill

Tickets go on sale July 15 for the February 27, 2027 Gala as Williams & Russell CDC completes the first phase of its Hill Block redevelopment in Albina

These homes are proof that reparative development works. Harlem on the Hill gives us a chance to bring people into that celebration and invest in what comes next.” — Azalea Renfield, CEO of Williams & Russell CDC

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Williams & Russell CDC released tickets to the public for Harlem on the Hill: A Night at the Cotton Club, the organization's inaugural gala, taking place Saturday, February 27, 2027, at the Portland Art Museum.

The gala marks a new chapter for Williams & Russell CDC and arrives alongside a major milestone in its work: the completion of the first phase of its redevelopment of the historic Hill Block. This includes 20 affordable homeownership townhomes, 10 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom units - four with accessible ground-floor living - built on a site at North Russell Street and North Williams Avenue that was once home to a thriving Black community before it was taken through eminent domain during 1970s urban renewal.

The completed homes are the first realized piece of a broader vision for the 2.99-acre Hill Block site, which will also include additional affordable rental housing and a business and community hub.

“This gala is about celebrating what happens when community, vision, and investment meet in one place,” said Azalea Renfield, CEO of Williams & Russell CDC. “These homes are proof that reparative development works. Harlem on the Hill gives us a chance to bring people into that celebration and invest in what comes next.”

Public ticket sales begin July 15, 2026. No access code is required. Early bird rates launch from July 15 through July 31. Sponsorship packages, offered separately from general ticket sales, may include reserved seating, tables, named experiences, hospitality, entertainment, and mission-centered recognition.

Seats for Harlem on the Hill are limited. Williams & Russell CDC will share the public ticketing link and sponsor announcements in the coming months.

Williams & Russell CDC is a nonprofit community development organization working to restore and revitalize Portland's historic Hill Block in Albina. Its community-led redevelopment effort includes affordable rental housing, affordable homeownership, and a business and community hub on a long-vacant site at North Russell Street and North Williams Avenue. Through housing, economic development, community space, and partnership, Williams & Russell CDC is advancing a place-based reparative development model rooted in history, repair, and future opportunity. https://www.williamsrussellcdc.org

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