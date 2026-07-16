Jersey City Developers Introduce a New Community Model Centered on Wellness, Affordable Food, and Neighborhood Living

The wellness center at The Manorath

The Manorath brings together luxury residences, a meditation and yoga center, and a community-focused grocery store designed to serve Jersey City Heights.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Jersey City continues to grow, developers Nitin Kohli and Faiz Ahmed are introducing a different approach to neighborhood development—one that combines housing, wellness, and affordable access to everyday essentials.

Their latest project, The Manorath, a boutique luxury rental community in Jersey City Heights, is part of a broader vision that also includes Manorath Siddhi Yoga & Meditation Center and Manorath Siddhi Grocery, two community-focused initiatives located just steps from the residential development.

Rather than viewing these as separate businesses, Kohli and Ahmed designed them to work together to support a healthier, more connected neighborhood.

"Creating great housing is only part of building a great community," said the developers. "We wanted to invest in places that encourage people to live healthier lives, connect with their neighbors, and have access to essential services close to home."

Located in the heart of Jersey City Heights, Manorath Siddhi Yoga & Meditation Center provides a welcoming environment where people of all backgrounds can participate in yoga, guided meditation, Sanskrit instruction, music, and traditional Indian cultural programs. The center was created to promote mindfulness, personal growth, and lifelong wellness while serving as a gathering place for the community.

Just across the street, Manorath Siddhi Grocery was established with an equally meaningful mission. Operating with a community-first philosophy, the store strives to offer fresh groceries and everyday essentials at the lowest sustainable prices possible. Rather than focusing on maximizing profits, the goal is to make healthy, quality food more affordable and accessible for local residents while supporting the long-term needs of the neighborhood.

Together, these initiatives reflect the developers' belief that successful neighborhoods are built not only with quality homes but also with spaces that promote physical health, mental well-being, and meaningful community connections.

The Manorath, located at 10 Lincoln Street in Jersey City Heights, features thoughtfully designed luxury rental residences with modern finishes, rooftop views of the Manhattan skyline, and amenities designed to complement an active lifestyle. Residents enjoy the unique benefit of living within walking distance of both the wellness center and the community grocery store, creating an experience that extends beyond the walls of the building itself.

"Our hope is that people don't simply recognize The Manorath as another apartment building," the developers said. "We hope they see it as part of a larger commitment to strengthening Jersey City Heights and creating a neighborhood where people can truly thrive."

The leasing and marketing efforts for The Manorath are being led by Enrique Napoles and Mark Trompeter, Broker Managers with SERHANT. Jersey City. Together, they bring more than 30 years of combined real estate experience and have been involved in nearly $1 billion in residential sales and leasing transactions throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. Their team specializes in the branding, positioning, marketing, and leasing of new development projects, helping developers successfully introduce distinctive communities to the market.

As Jersey City continues to evolve, Kohli and Ahmed believe development should be measured not only by the buildings that are constructed but also by the positive impact those projects have on the people who live around them. Through housing, wellness, and affordable access to everyday essentials, they hope The Manorath will serve as a model for thoughtful, community-centered development in Jersey City Heights.

About The Manorath

The Manorath is a boutique luxury rental community located at 10 Lincoln Street in Jersey City Heights. Developed by Nitin Kohli and Faiz Ahmed, the project reflects a broader commitment to community-centered development through thoughtfully designed housing, wellness initiatives, and neighborhood-focused services.

Media Contact

The Manorath Leasing Team

10 Lincoln Street

Jersey City, NJ 07307

Phone: (201) 431-7677

Email: leasing@themanorath.com

Website: https://www.themanorath.com

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