SwimRight Academy Brings Olympic-Inspired Water Safety Education to Rochester Families

New SwimRight Academy opens Sept. 5 in Rochester, offering professional swim lessons and water safety education for children of all ages.

Learning to swim is one of the most important life skills a child can develop. Water safety begins long before an emergency ever occurs.” — Lenny Krayzelburg

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across Western New York prepare for another school year, a new resource dedicated to children's water safety is arriving in Rochester. On September 5, 2026, SwimRight Academy will officially open its newest location, bringing Olympic-inspired swim instruction and water safety education to local families.While many parents think about swimming lessons only during the summer, water safety is a year-round priority. Whether children spend time at neighborhood pools, lakes throughout the Finger Lakes region, water parks, or while traveling on family vacations, developing strong swimming and water survival skills can help build confidence and reduce risk around the water.Founded by four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lenny Krayzelburg , SwimRight Academy emphasizes progressive instruction that helps swimmers develop both technical ability and essential water survival skills. Programs are designed for every stage of development, from infant swim lessons that introduce young children to the water in a positive environment to advanced instruction for older children looking to strengthen their technique and confidence."Learning to swim is one of the most important life skills a child can develop," says Lenny Krayzelburg, Founder of SwimRight Academy. "Our goal is not simply to teach swimming strokes. We want children to become comfortable, confident, and safer whenever they're around water. We're excited to bring that mission to Rochester and become part of the local community."The new Rochester academy will offer professionally designed programs led by certified instructors in a welcoming indoor environment, allowing families to continue swim education throughout every season, including New York's colder months.With enrollment now open ahead of the September 5 grand opening, local families have the opportunity to join a program that combines Olympic-level expertise with an emphasis on water safety, confidence, and lifelong swimming skills.Parents interested in learning more about SwimRight Academy Rochester or reserving a class can contact the academy directly for program information and enrollment details.

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