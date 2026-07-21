Otherworld Media Inks Distribution deal with Blackstone Publishing for TREASURE ISLAND: A Telling for the New World

Treasure Island Poster

A New Adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic starring Keith David, John Goodman, and Glynn Turman with original score by Taj Mahal.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast Rolls out on Public Radio stations nationwide for Summer Vacation BroadcastTreasure Island: A Telling for the New World is an 8-hour mini-series for radio broadcast and non-broadcast distribution, written and directed by Orson Ossman and post-produced by award-winning cinematic sound designers for Otherworld Media. The series is free for broadcast distribution on all public radio stations nation- and world-wide. Post-broadcast, the series is available on all platforms served by Blackstone Publishing, including Audible, I-Books, and Google Play.The production is an American, New World re-visioning, based on the original novel by R.L. Stevenson, resetting the story in the Bayous, the Port of New Orleans, and the Caribbean in 1828.The fully dramatized production stars the voices of Keith David as Long John Silver, John Goodman as Billy Bones, and Glynn Turman as James Hawkins/storyteller, introducing Nui Phonphila as the Young Jim Hawkins, featured along with members of the Firesign Theatre— David Ossman and Phil Proctor— and a large supporting cast of seasoned actors from radio, stage, TV, and film.Music Director is multiple-Grammy-winner Blues Maestro Taj Mahal who composed and performed an original score with additional accompaniment by world-renowned violinist Grammy-winner Mads Tolling and percussionists Jon Otis and Joey Torres.Sound Design is supervised by multi-Oscar-winner Randy Thom of Skywalker Sound in Marin. Series Sound Design was created and executed by Matt Schwartz and Tom Ouziel at Fall on Your Sword, Los Angeles and MelodyGun Sound Studios, Hollywood. The final mix was done at Fall On Your Sword by Matt Schwartz and Tom Ouziel , under the direction of Writer/Director Orson Ossman and Co-producer Katie Hendrix.The producing entity—Otherworld Media /Otherworld Children’s Media—has been producing star-studded, international award-winning and Grammy-nominated productions for over forty years. Past productions include—The War of the Worlds 50th Anniversary Production, Norman Corwin’s We Hold These Truths, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz Centennial Production, Empire of the Air: The Men Who Made Radio, and Agatha Christi’s BBC Murders.The project went into pre-production in the Fall of 2022 with the original script by Orson Ossman and completed post-production in January of 2026. The cast of twenty actors recorded their parts in an audio-cinematic style, on an island north of Seattle using natural locations for their varying resonant qualities, as designated by Oscar-winning Sound Designer, Randy Thom and captured by Production Sound Mixer Rob Scott (Westworld, Wild at Heart)and Location Sound Supervisor Chris Duesterdick (BAFTA-winner, The Revenant). The Casting Director was Nike Imoru, CSA.The series is packaged for summertime launch on public radio stations nation-wide as well as for international broadcast outlets. Post broadcast, the series will be available for download through all platforms served by Blackstone.According to Executive Producer Judith Walcutt, “This is a mini-series for radio, made like a movie, by people who make movies and it sets a new benchmark for production values in the audio content space. The resulting cinematic sound track creates a heightened acoustic experience with more realism and dimensionality than studio-bound production can achieve.”Creator Orson Ossman with a background in film, embraced the audio medium, bringing the "radio movie" to the next level.About Blackstone Publishing:Founded in 1987, Blackstone Publishing is an independent publisher known for pioneering new ways to bring stories to life. With multiple New York Times Best Sellers, Grammy-winning audio productions, and titles on Best Books of the Year lists, Blackstone has become one of America's fastest-growing publishing houses. Its catalog spans 21,000+ books and hundreds of new titles monthly, with authors ranging from Gabriel García Márquez and George Orwell to Ian Fleming and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

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