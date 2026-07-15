Air Quality Alert Issued for Barnstable County Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Published on: July 15, 2026

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Barnstable County and much of Massachusetts due to elevated levels of fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) from Canadian wildfire smoke.

The Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight Thursday night.

According to MassDEP, fine particulate concentrations may approach or exceed levels that are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

People who may be more affected include:

Children

Older adults

Individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions

People with heart disease

MassDEP advises sensitive individuals to limit prolonged outdoor activity while the alert remains in effect.

Residents can monitor current air quality conditions and forecasts by visiting:

Outdoor employers and workers may also wish to review guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards on reducing exposure to wildfire smoke.

Barnstable County Emergency Management will continue to share information from state and federal partners as conditions warrant.