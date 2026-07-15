Governor Morrisey Signs Portable Benefits Bill, Expanding Opportunities for Independent Workers ...

ELKINS, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today ceremonially signed House Bill 4009, the Voluntary Portable Benefits Plan Act, a new law that allows businesses to voluntarily contribute toward benefits for independent contractors without changing their employment status.

"This is another step forward as we build a stronger economy and create more opportunity in West Virginia," said Governor Morrisey. "As more companies invest here and more people choose independent work, our laws should encourage opportunity instead of standing in the way."

The Voluntary Portable Benefits Plan Act creates a legal framework allowing companies to voluntarily contribute toward portable benefits, including health insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, income replacement insurance, and retirement savings for independent contractors. The law makes clear that providing those voluntary benefits does not create an employer-employee relationship or change a worker's independent contractor status.

The legislation comes as West Virginia continues to experience historic economic momentum. Since October, Governor Morrisey has announced approximately $13 billion in private-sector investment and more than 13,600 projected jobs. As those projects move forward, modernizing workforce laws will help ensure West Virginia remains competitive while giving workers more opportunities to build careers at home.

"This commonsense reform removes an unnecessary legal barrier and gives businesses another way to support independent workers while preserving the flexibility they value," said Governor Morrisey. "Whether you're starting a career, building a business, or taking on your next opportunity here in the Mountain State, we want to encourage work, reward opportunity, and keep West Virginia moving forward."

Governor Morrisey thanked Independent Women’s Forum for its support of the legislation and its work advancing voluntary portable benefits policies across the country. The organization's portable benefits framework helped inform House Bill 4009, and representatives from Independent Women’s Forum joined the Governor for the ceremonial bill signing.