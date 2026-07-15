McClain names TACOM equipment specialist Veteran of the Month

By ANN ZANIEWSKITACOM Public Affairs

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – An equipment specialist at the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command was recently recognized by U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain for his service to the community, both in and out of uniform.

McClain named Michael VanDriessche the 9th Congressional District’s Veteran of the Month for April 2026.

“Michael VanDriessche represents exactly what our Veteran of the Month program is meant to honor,” McClain said in a statement. “He served our country in uniform, continued serving through his work at TACOM, and stayed committed to the community around him.

“TACOM plays a critical role in keeping our military ready, and Michael’s service is a reminder that the people behind that mission matter just as much as the mission itself.”

VanDriessche has worked at TACOM since 2012. He is an equipment specialist for Program Management, Light Armored Vehicles, a role that supports the U.S. Marine Corps.

VanDriessche has devoted most of his life to service. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1991, serving as an armaments systems specialist, shop superintendent, first sergeant and group superintendent. He received two Meritorious Service Medals, three Air Force Commendation Medals and three Air Force Achievement Medals before retiring as a guardsman in 2022.

“Everything I’ve done so far, pretty much in life, has served to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America,” VanDriessche said.

Outside of work, the married father of two is actively involved in the community and has coached youth football.

VanDriessche’s colleagues and representatives from McClain’s office gathered recently to celebrate him at a ceremony in the TACOM Hall of Fame room. Pointing out that he works alongside several other veterans, VanDriessche said he was humbled by the honor.

“There’s so many people who have done equal to me or more than me and that are just as deserving,” he said. “Every single veteran in my office is amazing.”