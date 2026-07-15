La. Guard supports St. Tammany Parish coastal restoration with Christmas tree drop

By Capt. Peter Drasutis, Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

MADISONVILLE, La. – Aviators with the Louisiana National Guard's 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, partnered with St. Tammany Parish Government and Coastal Environments, Inc. to support a coastal restoration project by conducting a Christmas tree drop along the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain near Madisonville, Louisiana, July 8.

The mission repurposed donated Christmas trees to help stabilize vulnerable marsh shorelines, reduce erosion and trap sediment and encourage the growth of native marsh vegetation. Using UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, LANG flight crews delivered bundles of trees to shallow marsh areas that are otherwise difficult to access by ground or boat.

St. Tammany Parish Government coordinated the project, bringing together Coastal Environments, Inc. and the LANG to support the restoration effort. Environmental specialists with Coastal Environments identified target tree placement sites, LANG aviators delivered the trees by helicopter, and the company's fan boat crew maneuvered the trees into position to begin forming natural shoreline barriers.

"We selected this site because it's close to Lake Pontchartrain, and if it opens to the lake, the water could rush in and diminish more land," said Jennifer Smith, director of applied sciences for Coastal Environments, Inc. "The Christmas tree bundles will trap sediment, and over time we hope to see vegetation establish around them."

The operation also provided realistic external-load training for LANG aviators while supporting an environmental restoration effort benefiting local communities. Conducting missions in real-world conditions helps flight crews maintain proficiency while supporting communities across Louisiana.

"We're always honored to provide support for our local communities," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Michael Cannoot, a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot with Company A, 1st Assault Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said the project demonstrates how partnerships between government agencies, environmental organizations and the LANG can create lasting benefits for the region.

"This project demonstrates how something as simple as recycling a Christmas tree can have a real impact on our coastal restoration," said Cooper. "We're grateful to the Louisiana National Guard for partnering with us and providing the helicopter support needed to place these trees in shallow marsh areas where they can reduce shoreline erosion, strengthen our marshes and create valuable habitats for wildlife. It's a great example of how partnerships and community involvement can produce meaningful, lasting benefits for our coast and our community."

This mission builds upon the LANG’s longstanding support of coastal restoration efforts throughout southeast Louisiana, including similar Christmas tree drop operations conducted in partnership with environmental organizations at Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge.