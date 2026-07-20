Attorney Evan Tenebruso of Nowlan Injury Law Recognized by State Bar of Wisconsin's Pro Bono Honor Society

Attorney Evan Tenebruso of Nowlan Injury Law Attorney Evan Tenebruso greeting a new client. Nowlan Injury Law logo

Honored for his dedication to ensuring access to justice through volunteer legal advocacy.

Whether he's representing an injury client or volunteering his time to someone in need, he approaches every case with compassion, professionalism, and a genuine desire to help.” — Attorney Steve Caya

SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nowlan Injury Law is proud to announce that Attorney Evan Tenebruso has been certified for inclusion in the State Bar of Wisconsin's Pro Bono Honor Society , recognizing his commitment to providing free legal services to individuals and families in need.The Pro Bono Honor Society recognizes Wisconsin attorneys who contribute at least 50 hours of qualifying pro bono legal services during the year. For Tenebruso, the recognition represents a commitment he has made throughout much of his legal career."Roughly 10 years ago, while I was working at a different firm, my mentor, Cathy Rottier, who is now retired, told me that all Wisconsin lawyers should strive to provide at least 50 hours of pro bono service each year," said Tenebruso. "Since then, I've made that a priority. I was honored to reach that goal again last year."Over the years, Tenebruso has devoted his time and legal experience to serving some of Wisconsin's most vulnerable residents through a variety of pro bono efforts. His volunteer work has included representing indigent clients in federal trials at the request of judges in the U.S. District Court in Madison, assisting survivors of domestic abuse through DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) in Dane County, and providing legal assistance to children in a range of matters.At Nowlan Injury Law, community service is a core value, and the firm encourages its attorneys to give back both inside and outside the courtroom."Evan's dedication to pro bono service reflects the kind of lawyer he is," said Senior Partner Steve Caya. "Whether he's representing an injury client or volunteering his time to someone in need, he approaches every case with compassion, professionalism, and a genuine desire to help."The State Bar of Wisconsin's Pro Bono Honor Society celebrates attorneys who strengthen access to justice by donating their time and legal expertise to those who otherwise may not be able to obtain legal representation.About Nowlan Injury LawNowlan Injury Law is a Wisconsin personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families recover after serious accidents. The firm represents clients throughout Wisconsin in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, and other personal injury matters, while remaining committed to serving the communities where its attorneys live and work.

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