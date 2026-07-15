Derrick Van Orden Dismisses Concerns of Affordability, Calling It a Word Democrats Made Up

“The Democrats invented this term affordability. I just call it living.” — Derrick Van Orden

MADISON, Wis. — Last night, Derrick Van Orden made an appearance on Fox Business, where he complained about the term “affordability,” claiming it was a word Democrats invented. This comes at a time when healthcare, gas, and groceries are becoming increasingly unaffordable for Wisconsinites just trying to get by.

“It’s easy for D.C Derrick to ignore his constituents’ daily realities of struggling to afford essentials while he’s living off his taxpayer funded lifestyle out in Washington,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Haley King. “Van Orden continues to parrot MAGA talking points as his constituents are making the tough decision between putting food on the table or filling up the gas tank.”

This isn’t the first time one of Trump’s puppets ignored voters’ anxiety on the rising cost of living. Back in April, MAGA candidate for governor Tom Tiffany echoed a similar sentiment, dismissing affordability as nothing more than a “buzzword.”

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