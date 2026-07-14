Derrick Van Orden Says He Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ of ICE Following Two Deadly Shootings

MADISON, Wis. — When asked about the recent deadly ICE shootings that have left two innocent people dead—Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Texas and Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Maine—Derrick Van Orden declared that he is “incredibly proud” of ICE agents, and shifted the blame on to local governments. This comes at a time where ICE raids have also ramped up in Wisconsin.

“Derrick Van Orden had a chance to simply say that innocent people dying is wrong—and he couldn’t do it,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Haley King. “Two families and communities are grieving right now, and instead of demonstrating basic human decency, Van Orden chose loyalty to MAGA politics over compassion. This dangerous stance is not a representation of Wisconsin values, and the people of Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District deserve a representative who knows the difference between right and wrong.”

This isn’t the first time Van Orden has rushed to defend ICE. Earlier this year, after two Americans were killed by ICE agents in Minnesota, Van Orden went as far as to flip-flop on his own support for the Second Amendment in order to defend the agents.

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