Attorney General James and Mayor Owens Sue Syracuse Apartment Owners for Rampant Safety and Tenant Rights Violations

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James and Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens today sued the owners and managers of Nob Hill Apartments (Nob Hill) for years of persistent health and safety issues, tenants’ rights violations, and illegal business practices. Since 2019 to 2026, Nob Hill has been cited 413 times for city and state code violations, 69 of which are unresolved as of June 2026. As a result of Nob Hill’s negligence, a devastating fire broke out in one of the apartment complex’s buildings on February 28, 2026, claiming a life and displacing dozens of tenants. Even after this tragic fire and another that followed in May 2026, Nob Hill still has unresolved fire safety violations. Residents have also reported pest infestations, a lack of heating and air conditioning, and other dangerous conditions that have been left unaddressed. In the lawsuit, Attorney General James and Mayor Owens seek restitution for tenants, the return of withheld security deposits, rent abatement, and penalties paid to the City of Syracuse for code violations.

“The deadly fire at Nob Hill Apartments was a shameful, preventable tragedy,” said Attorney General James. “New Yorkers should never pay the price for their landlord’s negligence, and residents of Nob Hill have suffered too long in unacceptable conditions. I am grateful to Mayor Owens for her partnership in our fight to get justice for every tenant.”

“The fire and tragic loss of life at the Nob Hill apartments is both heartbreaking and unacceptable,” said Mayor Owens. “For decades, Nob Hill stood as a source of quality housing in our community, and that legacy has been severely damaged by its current ownership. These owners need to be held accountable for this neglect. I am grateful for the partnership of the Attorney General as we pursue every legal avenue available to hold the property owner and all responsible parties accountable for the condition of these properties.”

Attorney General James and Mayor Owens’ lawsuit details Nob Hill tenants’ reports of dangerous conditions, including pest infestations, sewage backups, broken elevators, and overflowing trash, among other issues. In addition, broken doors and locks have gone unfixed, leading to safety concerns including fights, stolen cars, and rampant theft. Broken heating and cooling systems have forced tenants to endure life-threatening cold in the winter and oppressive heat in the summer. Attorney General James and Mayor Owens allege that by allowing these conditions to persist and failing to provide tenants with the basic living standards promised in their rental agreements, Nob Hill’s owners have violated New York’s housing and tenant protection laws.

The lawsuit also alleges Nob Hill misled prospective tenants to believe they were renting safe and habitable homes. Nob Hill’s website touted the apartment complex as “comfortable and convenient,” but in reality, residents reported hazardous living conditions that threatened their health and safety. Nob Hill has also charged tenants monthly “technology” and “pest” fees that did not provide any clear benefit to tenants.

The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also received approximately a dozen complaints from former Nob Hill tenants whose security deposits were not returned when they moved out of the complex without any explanation or accounting from Nob Hill, as required by law.

Attorney General James and Mayor Owens are asking the court to issue an order requiring the owners of Nob Hill to address all outstanding violations, reimburse tenants who had to spend their own money to make their homes safe and habitable, provide restitution to tenants impacted by dangerous living conditions, return security deposits, and reimburse all illegal fees. Attorney General James and Mayor Owens are also seeking the forfeiture of profits the owners of Nob Hill earned while failing to comply with city, county, and state codes.

“Every family deserves high-quality, safe, and affordable housing in Syracuse, but Nob Hill has failed its tenants and violated basic standards required under state law,” said Congressman John W. Mannion. “I applaud Attorney General James and Mayor Owens for taking action to hold Nob Hill accountable, seek justice for tenants, and send a clear message to other bad actors: unsafe housing, ignored violations, and mistreatment of residents will not be tolerated.”

“Every Syracuse family deserves safe, clean, and livable housing, not neglect, repeated code violations, or unsafe conditions,” said Senator Rachel May. “The deadly fire at Nob Hill is a heartbreaking reminder of what's at stake when basic safety is ignored. Thank you to Attorney General James for taking action to hold the property owner accountable. Every tenant deserves a safe, well-maintained home, and landlords who fail to meet those responsibilities must face consequences.”

“What happened at Nob Hill was not just a failure of property management, it was a failure to protect people,” said Assemblymember Pam Hunter. “Families should never have to live with unresolved fire hazards, broken locks, pest infestations, sewage backups, or the fear that their landlord will ignore dangerous conditions until it is too late. I applaud Attorney General James and Mayor Owens for standing with tenants, demanding accountability, and fighting to ensure every resident receives the safe and habitable housing they are entitled to under the law.”

“These failures affect our residents and weaken their trust in our ability to keep them safe. The need for accountability is absolutely necessary,” said Onondaga County Legislature Chairwoman Nicole Watts. “I thank Attorney General James and Mayor Owens for this important litigation. This tragedy continues to present challenges to those affected and trying to navigate moving forward amid a housing shortage. As we continue to convene ways to strengthen our area’s housing quality and availability, every action we take today must demonstrate that we can ensure safe, accountable, and desirable housing in Onondaga County.”

“It's disheartening to see Nob Hill amass health and safety issues, fire code infractions, and tenant’s rights violations,” said Onondaga County legislature Majority Leader Nodesia R. Hernandez. “These concerns have created an unsafe living environment for residents, and now, manifest deadly consequences. Thank you to our Attorney General and Mayor for ensuring that bad operators have no place in Syracuse and Onondaga County. Nob Hill residents require accountability. They need to access the building; they need to be able to reclaim their belongings and continue their lives. This is a systemic problem that was both preventable and predictable. I condemn the recent tragedies and will continue supporting comprehensive reforms to keep our families safe. As we continue to stay informed on these developments, we will continue to demand accountability from the Nob Hill administration.”

This is the latest action in Attorney General James’ efforts to hold bad landlords accountable and protect New York tenants. In June 2026, Attorney General James filed the first lawsuits under her office’s de facto rent stabilization compliance program. In April 2026 Attorney General James secured a settlement with Syracuse landlords over lead hazards and unsafe housing conditions. In February 2026, Attorney General Games sued a Newburgh landlord put an end to horrific conditions in the Kenney apartment complex sued a Newburgh landlord put an end to horrific conditions in the Kenney apartment complex. In August 2025 Attorney General James sued a Queens landlord for overcharging rent-stabilized tenants. In October 2025 Attorney General James won a lawsuit against a Sullivan County manufactured home park for endangering residents and illegally raising rents.

This matter was handled by Assistant Attorney General-in-Charge of the Syracuse Regional Office Ed Thompson, and Assistant Attorneys General Chantal Wentworth-Mullin and Melanie Carden. The investigation was handled by Investigator Andrea Buttenschon, Consumer Frauds Representative Jean Ryan, Law Department Document Specialist Melissa Sheriff, Office Assistant 1 Diane Valentino, and Admin Assistant 2 Rebecca Fields, all from the Syracuse Regional Office. The Investigations Bureau is led by Chief Investigator Oliver Pu-Folkes. The Syracuse Regional Office is part of The Division of Regional Affairs which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General for Regional Affairs Jill Faber and overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.