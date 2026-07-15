Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,188 in the last 365 days.

School-District Immunity Turns on Location of Negligent Act

Div. Two of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a public educational district may be liable for harm occurring off-campus and unrelated to officially sanctioned activities, despite a California law providing immunity for conduct occurring “when [a] pupil is not on school property,” if the plaintiff can point to an on-site negligent act that led to her injuries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

School-District Immunity Turns on Location of Negligent Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.