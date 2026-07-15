California settles lawsuit against testing vendor over glitch-ridden bar exam

Testing vendor Meazure Learning has agreed to pay $5.25 million to the State Bar of California to settle a lawsuit the agency filed after its problem-plagued February 2025 bar exam, ​the state bar said Monday.

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