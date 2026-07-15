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Judicial Council weighs budget strategy, technology investments

(Subscription required) The Judicial Council on Friday will consider $3.2 billion in trial court funding, a new budget strategy that drops priority rankings and millions of dollars in technology investments.

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Judicial Council weighs budget strategy, technology investments

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