Lane closures in Rochester on 2nd Street SW and 6th Street SW bridges and Highway 52 bridges over Zumbro River scheduled July 18 for bridge improvements (July 15, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists in Rochester on Second Street Southwest and Sixth Street Southwest bridges over Highway 52 and Highway 52 bridges over the Zumbro River will experience lane closures beginning early Saturday morning, July 18 as crews seal cracks and joints on bridge decks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists may experience traffic delays on the bridges on Saturday, July 18 during work. The bridges will remain open with closed lanes blocked off. Crews plan to begin work around 5 a.m. at the Highway 52 northbound and southbound bridges over the Zumbro River. Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Second Street Southwest and Sixth Street Southwest bridges over Highway 52. All work is expected to be completed by early evening.

This is part of a larger project on various state highways in Mower and Olmsted counties with a contractor sealing joints and cracks on a series of thirty-four bridges. Sealing cracks and joints on the bridges helps extend the wear life of the bridges. Work is expected to continue through August.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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